The Last Word: This week’s top picks

“Do you believe in love at first sight?”

ENID BRAMY, Cloverdale

“Just two stable geniuses out for a short walk.”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“Let’s make a deal. I won’t call you Rocketman anymore, and you call me the greatest president our country has every had.”

JAZON WONDERS, Petaluma

“You had me at ‘hello.’ ”

JAN ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“I see we agree on one thing — no open borders.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“One toe over the line, my friend, one toe over the line.”

TOSCA LENCI, Sonoma