The Last Word: This week’s top picks
“Do you believe in love at first sight?”
ENID BRAMY, Cloverdale
“Just two stable geniuses out for a short walk.”
PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol
“Let’s make a deal. I won’t call you Rocketman anymore, and you call me the greatest president our country has every had.”
JAZON WONDERS, Petaluma
“You had me at ‘hello.’ ”
JAN ELLIS, Rohnert Park
“I see we agree on one thing — no open borders.”
BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa
“One toe over the line, my friend, one toe over the line.”
TOSCA LENCI, Sonoma