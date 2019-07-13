The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 13, 2019, 12:07AM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

“Do you believe in love at first sight?”

ENID BRAMY, Cloverdale

“Just two stable geniuses out for a short walk.”

PETE BLAKE, Sebastopol

“Let’s make a deal. I won’t call you Rocketman anymore, and you call me the greatest president our country has every had.”

JAZON WONDERS, Petaluma

“You had me at ‘hello.’ ”

JAN ELLIS, Rohnert Park

“I see we agree on one thing — no open borders.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“One toe over the line, my friend, one toe over the line.”

TOSCA LENCI, Sonoma

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine