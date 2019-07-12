Thumbs up: Get outside, the parks are beckoning

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
July 12, 2019, 12:15AM

Sonoma County’s outdoor recreation opportunities keep getting better. Access restrictions at Tolay Lake Regional Park ended last fall, fully opening the county’s largest park, with its 11 miles of hiking trails and panoramic views spanning the bay from Mount Diablo to the ocean. The first sneak preview is this weekend for the county’s newest park, Mark West Regional Park and Open Space Preserve. And, as Staff Writer Mary Callahan reported, the county had to charter shuttle buses to accommodate everyone who wants to go (“Interest high in future county park,” Monday). Additional previews are planned on the second Saturday of each month for the rest of the year.

A variety of improvements and upgrades are in the works elsewhere in the county and in the county’s nine cities, much of it funded by Measure M, an eighth-cent sales tax for parks approved by Sonoma County voters in 2018. Among them are playing fields at Maxwell Farms Regional Park in Sonoma, a children’s play area at Taylor Mountain Regional Park in Santa Rosa, an overhaul of the Doran Beach boat ramp and the first public access to the 335-acre Carrington Ranch on the Sonoma Coast. Get outside and enjoy the parks. Look for us. We’ll be there.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com

