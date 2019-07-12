Thumbs up: Obamacare in peril? Not in California

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
July 12, 2019, 12:11AM

Pop quiz: What do Obamacare and Mark Twain have in common? Reports of their deaths are greatly exaggerated. Here in California, as in much of the nation, the number of people without health insurance has fallen to a record low since the Affordable Care Act kicked in five years ago. Dozens of Republican efforts to repeal the landmark health law have failed, though they have managed to weaken it since Donald Trump was elected president. And the latest legal challenge had a hearing this week in New Orleans.

What you might have missed, however, was the news that premiums for Covered California will rise by an average of 0.8% next year, the smallest increase in the program’s history. Others states, including Washington and Maryland, also are reporting tiny premium increases, confounding predictions that, rather than providing affordable coverage for millions of Americans, Obamacare would quickly collapse. Thumbs up.

