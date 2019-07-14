Krugman: The new plot against Obamacare

The Affordable Care Act was an imperfect and incomplete reform. The political compromises needed to get it through Congress created a complex system in which too many people fall through the holes. It was also underfunded, which is why deductibles are often uncomfortably high. And the law has faced sabotage both from GOP-controlled state governments and, since 2017, the Trump administration.

Despite all that, however, the act has vastly improved many Americans’ lives — and in many cases, saved lives that would otherwise have been lost due to inadequate care. The progress has been most dramatic in states that have tried to make the law work. Before the Affordable Care Act went into effect, 24% of California adults too young for Medicare were uninsured. Today that number is down to 10%. In West Virginia, uninsurance fell from 21% to 9%. In Kentucky, it fell from 21% to 7%.

Overall, around 20 million Americans who wouldn’t have had health insurance without Obamacare now do.

At the same time, none of the dire predictions conservatives made about the law have come true. It didn’t bust the budget — in fact, deficits came down steadily even as the law went into effect. It didn’t discourage workers from taking jobs: Employment of Americans in their prime working years is back to what it was before the financial crisis. And despite Donald Trump’s best efforts to undermine it, the system isn’t in a “death spiral”: Insurers are making money and premiums have stabilized.

In short, Obamacare is a success story. And the U.S. public really, really disapproves of Republican attempts to destroy it, which was arguably the main reason Democrats did so well in the midterm elections.

But Republicans still hate the idea of helping Americans get the health care they need. They’re still determined to reverse the progress we’ve made. And in case you haven’t noticed, today’s GOP doesn’t believe that the will of the voters should determine policy, or that rule of law as normally understood should constrain the right’s efforts to get what it wants.

Which brings me to the federal lawsuit currently before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a suit brought by 18 state attorneys general, and backed by the Trump administration. This suit claims that the whole act is unconstitutional and should be thrown out. The plaintiffs’ arguments are clearly specious and made in obvious bad faith. But one lower-court judge has already ruled in the suit’s favor, and early indications suggest that the two Republican-appointed judges on the three-judge panel hearing the appeal may agree.

But wait, haven’t we been here before? Yes. In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Obamacare was indeed constitutional. On one central dispute, the constitutionality of the individual mandate — the requirement that individuals be insured, or pay a penalty — Chief Justice John Roberts ruled that the penalty constituted a tax, and that taxes are clearly constitutional. So the law stood.

Why, then, is this being relitigated? Well, in 2017 a Republican-controlled Congress, after balking at actually repealing the Affordable Care Act, reduced the penalty for being uninsured to $0.00 — effectively eliminating the mandate. Aha, said the law’s opponents: Since the mandate no longer collects any money, it’s not a tax, and it is hence unconstitutional, and so therefore is the whole law.