PD Editorial: New EPA rules muddy the waters

The Environmental Protection Agency’s new public records rules might not be illegal, but they represent a disturbing example of bad faith with the American people. It’s hard to hold government accountable when politics controls what the public gets to know.

The proposed rules take up 10 pages of the Federal Register. They specify who at the EPA may review Freedom of Information Act requests, impose limits on the ways those requests may be filed and spend three pages discussing fees. Meanwhile, they contain no compelling explanation as to why they were pushed through without an opportunity for public comment.

People are certainly commenting now. Advocacy groups promoting environmental causes and transparency in government have criticized the new rules so convincingly that Sens. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, and Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, find themselves in rare public agreement on the need to manage legislatively what the EPA has thoroughly mishandled on its own.

As blunt as the Trump administration is about some things, it can sometimes be surprisingly crafty, as it was in this case. On the surface, the new public records rules might seem normal.

For example, some of the oversight rules are consistent with current policies. Critics have seized on a section titled “Authority to issue final determinations,” which identifies EPA’s highest-ranking officers, and anyone they designate, as being “authorized to make determinations … whether to release or withhold a record or a portion of a record.”

This is extraordinary mostly for being so utterly unnecessary. The EPA’s administrator and other senior officials have always had the authority to review FOIA requests. Often those are politicians, many of them directly appointed by the president.

But there’s what officials can do and what they should do. High-ranking EPA officials should understand the risks to public trust when they intervene in public records requests. Other staff are already well placed to manage requests: the EPA’s own FOIA report for fiscal 2019 describes its dedicated staff.

The new rules make political intervention a clear priority instead of something to avoid. The danger is that officials will keep secrets not because of national security or other legitimate concerns but because they realize that public disclosure will cause embarrassment or cost votes.

The new rules also restrict how Americans can submit their requests, funnelling them all through the agency’s website and Washington headquarters with the warning that “EPA will not treat a request submitted by any other method as a FOIA request, and the Agency will not re-route the request.”

This may help the agency’s efforts to streamline processing public records, but like restrictive new public records rules published by the Interior Department last December, they threaten to do so by unnecessarily suppressing the public’s ability to request and receive the information to which it is entitled.

Republicans clamoured about the Obama administrations tendency toward secrecy. That was especially true when it came to the EPA, which conservatives argued was ramming through burdensome regulations without any transparency.

The Trump administration is now proving that it, too, prefers shadows to sunshine as it works to undo the Obama environmental legacy.

