PD Editorial: A courthouse truce puts the focus back on housing

After a sharp one-year increase following the 2017 wildfires, the number of homeless people in Sonoma County is again declining.

But no one should be satisfied.

Despite a 2% percent improvement over 2018, this year’s homeless census still tallied 2,951 people, and just 1 in 3 was staying in a shelter. The others, presumably, were couch surfing, living in encampments or sleeping in cars or on sidewalks.

Advocates complain, with some justification, that sweeps only move the problem to new locations and that authorities arbitrarily seize tents and other meager belongings from destitute people with few good options. There are, after all, more than twice as many homeless people than shelter beds in Sonoma County.

However, frustration with trash (and worse) piling up in camps alongside public trails and blocking sidewalks is equally justified. Homeless camps disrupt neighborhoods, deter recreation and can be a public health or fire hazard.

The solution, as we’ve said time and again, is more housing.

And time spent in court distracts attention, not to mention money, from the work required to fulfill the demand for shelter space, transitional housing, low-income housing, workforce housing and, yes, market-rate housing in this community.

So we are pleased with the truce announced Friday by Homeless Action, the city of Santa Rosa, Sonoma County and the county Community Development Commission, which puts a federal lawsuit filed by the activist group alleging unfair enforcement practices on hold for about a year.

Beginning Aug. 12, authorities must give written notice and offer adequate shelter, including consideration of mental health and other disabilities, before clearing homeless people from public property (not including schools) within Santa Rosa’s city limits, unless there are hazardous conditions or criminal activity. Most personal belongings will be collected and stored without charge for up to 90 days before being discarded.

Storage of personal belongings appears to be the most significant change from local practices.

The agreement, mediated and signed by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria, expires June 30. In the interim, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to decide whether to review a lower court ruling that bars authorities from prosecuting people for sleeping on public property when they don’t have access to a shelter.

Jail isn’t a solution for homelessness, nor is homelessness an excuse for criminal behavior.

Before the wildfires, homelessness was declining steadily, with much credit going to the city, the county and nonprofit organizations such as Catholic Charities. An old motel was converted to housing for homeless veterans. Shelter rules, including a ban on pets, were relaxed, and people are no longer required to leave at dawn. A housing first policy aims to get people into stable living situations and then offer social services.

More is needed — and more is coming. The City Council recently approved plans for a 54-unit apartment complex on West College Avenue to serve formerly homeless people. A state grant will help pay for a downtown affordable housing project that includes space for chronically homeless people suffering from mental illness. In May, county supervisors approved a $14.1 million spending plan, much of it state money, that they hope will reduce the local homeless population by 20%.

About $450,000 of that money went to a partnership including Homeless Action, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit put on hold Friday.

The homeless census again punctured some persistent myths about the people living on local streets: 85% of them have lived here for at least 5 years, and 87% of them had homes in Sonoma County before becoming homeless.

And the most common reasons for being homeless — high rents, unemployment, no money for moving costs — aren’t much different from the complaints about the local housing market.