PD Editorial: Insults have no place in local governance

Nobody on the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors asked us for relationship advice, but we’ll offer some anyway.

Despite what you might encounter in the social media gyre, or hear from 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, insulting people is bad manners. If you’re an officeholder and they’re your constituents, it’s bad politics. And if you’re trying to motivate people, it’s a lousy strategy.

We’re responding to comments by Supervisor James Gore regarding local property owners who haven’t cut back dry brush and taken other steps to protect themselves in the event of a fire.

“I’m not gonna use words like ‘concerned,’ ” Gore said at last week’s board meeting. “I’m actually pissed that more people aren’t doing more. … If you get burnt, and you are not clearing your land, you can’t call yourself a victim on the other side of it.”

Gore lit a brush fire of his own with his impolitic remarks.

Angry rural residents said the county’s fire prevention rules — which aren’t the same as state regulations — haven’t been circulated to all property owners. Others complained that they didn’t receive adequate notice before recent inspections that found 48% compliance with the county’s rules. Some noted that the county landfill isn’t accepting yard waste and, most pointedly, that the county isn’t practicing what Gore preaches on its own property.

In a letter to The Press Democrat, retired firefighter Jim Lang described a county road crew chopping weeds and leaving them strewn along the street outside his home near Petaluma.

“That brush is now dry and just waiting for someone to throw a cigarette out the window,” Lang wrote, while he and his neighbors are “hoping the county will clean the up the mess before something happens that might anger the supervisors.”

In another letter, Arlene and George Irizary noted the steep price of tree removal and the county’s failure to offer any financial assistance for low-income residents. “Rather than blaming property owners,” they wrote, “isn’t there some way for the county to partner with us on this needed clearing of overhanging trees and removal of other wildfire hazards?”

Gore isn’t the first county supervisor to provoke constituents’ ire with maladroit remarks about the 2017 wildfires. In the immediate aftermath, Supervisor Shirlee Zane suggested the fire would “blow up our culture,” clearing the path for high-density housing, grocery stores and other amenities in a rebuilt Coffey Park. “I hope NIMBYism dies right now,” she told the San Francisco Chronicle.

Zane insisted she was misquoted, but Gore doubled down on his remarks, telling Staff Writer Tyler Silvy they were premeditated. “I’m OK with pissing people off as long as it wakes up others,” he said Friday.

Gore is right about the importance of fuel reduction and other steps to ensure that private — and public — properties are fire safe and that people aren’t putting their neighbors at risk by flouting the rules. But his outburst was a sharp contrast to Sonoma County Fire Marshal James Williams, who told supervisors the 48% compliance rate is unsurprising with a small sample and predicted that it will improve as people become more familiar with the rules. The county can accomplish that a lot faster by talking with people rather than talking down to them.

