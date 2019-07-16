PD Editorial: Trump’s bigoted remarks warrant an unprecedented rebuke

It’s usually best to ignore outrageous remarks by President Donald Trump. There’s something new practically every day, after all.

But he stooped to a new low with a bigoted fusillade aimed at four House members, all of them women of color: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

On Sunday, Trump said they should “go back” to the countries they came from. For that alone, he owes each of them an apology. Instead, he followed up on Monday by claiming that they “hate our country,” adding that they’re free to leave.

He wasn’t finished. Trump claimed he was the one who deserved an apology, and as for anyone who didn’t like what he said, he declared that they’re the real racists.

All four congresswomen are as American as he is. Three of them were born in the United States; the fourth, Omar, is a naturalized citizen, having emigrated from Somalia as a child.

Their political views are fair game. Their race and status as Americans are not.

Maybe Trump is confused by their dark skin and foreign sounding names. Or perhaps he just couldn’t resist a familiar, racially loaded trope. Trump, as you may recall, was a vocal leader of a disreputable effort to spread false claims that Barack Obama, the first African American president, wasn’t born in the United States and, therefore, wasn’t eligible to be president.

He grudgingly acknowledged otherwise in 2016 but began raising doubts again after taking office, White House aides and a U.S. senator told the New York Times last year.

The four women attacked by Trump are political allies, calling themselves “the squad.” They are among the most liberal members of Congress and have been at odds with Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other fellow Democrats on a number of issues, including whether to open impeachment hearings.

They’re also freshmen members of a legislative body where seniority begets power. Pelosi recently sent them a public message to remember their place in the political pecking order, and they snapped back at Pelosi. Trump’s remarks unified congressional Democrats, at least temporarily.

On Sunday, Pelosi castigated Trump for his history of racially charged statements, saying his slogan “‘Make America Great Again’ has always been about making America white again.”

While Republicans usually ignore Trump’s reckless statements, and the party’s congressional leaders have been silent again, his repugnant remarks about the four congresswomen were too much for some GOP elected officials.

“Aim higher,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said Monday on “Fox & Friends.” They are American citizens. They won an election. Take on their policies.”

“There is no excuse for the president’s spiteful comments — they were absolutely unacceptable and this needs to stop,” Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said on Twitter.

Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas, bluntly called Trump’s remarks “racist and xenophobic” and “behavior that’s unbecoming of the leader of the free world.”

Pelosi plans to bring a resolution to the House floor on Tuesday condemning Trump’s remarks. She should go a step further and, as Rep. Ro Khanna of San Jose suggests, ask the House to censure Trump.

No president has been censured by the House, although the Senate censured President Andrew Jackson (coincidentally, a Trump hero) in 1834. A censure would be a largely symbolic act — as is an ordinary House resolution — but it would be a permanent and indelible rebuke for Trump’s divisive and unpresidential behavior.