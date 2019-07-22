Monday’s Letters to the Editor

July 22, 2019, 12:03AM

Stephens’ diversion

EDITOR: The thrust of Bret Stephens’ argument is that, despite “overblown rhetoric” by Democrats and those opposed to Donald Trump’s border policies (separation of children from families and deplorable detention conditions), abuses are worse elsewhere in the world (“An immigration policy worse than Trump’s,” July 11). This is like telling prison reformers or justice advocates in one state that conditions and policies in another state are far worse, so stop complaining. It does nothing to address the situation at hand and only serves to water down or shut off response in opposition.

Stephens argues that Democratic presidential candidates et al. are pushing for “open borders” and” health benefits for illegal migrants,” neither of which is accurate. Those opposed to Trump’s immigration policies and the conditions in detention centers are arguing for adherence to lawful immigration policies and procedures long in place that afford constitutional rights regardless of citizenship status, and medical attention and sanitary health conditions for those in custody.

I think by now most everyone is aware of the conditions in these places, but Stephens’ column misses the key point in all of this: the forced separation of children of all ages from their families. This is a terror tactic and a violation of human decency. It’s as low as you can get, and it’s happening now. Right now.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

Insurance CEO pay

EDITOR: I read recently the average health care CEO makes $18 million a year. Now if I pay $1,000, $12,000 a year, for health insurance, that means it would take me 1,500 years to pay for that one year’s salary. Am I really getting 1,500 years’ benefit from this? I think I’m going to need some help paying off that salary.

Speaking of getting help, I understand that if people band together to finance something that’s good for all of them, that’s socialism. And socialism is evil. It leads to prison camps and detention centers where people are cruel to other people. But, wait, we have that here, and this is a capitalist country.

Well, I thought it might be good for us to band together to pay for the CEO’s salary, but then I found out the CEO worked another year. Darn.

Now it will take 3,000 years for me to pay for that salary. Maybe I can pay it off in the year 5019 at the same time I pay off my student loan.

DANIEL CELIDORE

Sebastopol

Lincecum’s legacy

EDITOR: We all need a break. Let me offer some relief from the tortured comments and daily ranting from the current occupant of the White House with a little game I call “Is he qualified?” It goes this way. I’ll list the stats, and you decide if he is qualified for the Baseball Hall of Fame:

— Three World Series championships.

— Two Cy Young awards.

— Two Sporting News Pitcher of the Year awards.

— Three-time NL strikeout leader.

— Four All-Star games.

— One MLB Starter of the Year award.

— Team record for games with 10 or more strikeouts.

— Three-time Player of the Week.

And just for the heck of it, his combined multiple no-hitters thrown, multiple Cy Young Awards won, multiple All-Star selections and multiple World Series championship titles are only matched by Sandy Koufax.

If you haven’t figured it out yet, I am talking about the Freak, Tim Lincecum. I can’t think of another player I have seen, in a span of more than six decades of watching baseball, who has given me more pleasure and who has had better numbers. I never hear his name mentioned, but he certainly deserves consideration. Thanks for all the good times, Timmy.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Hillary Clinton was right

EDITOR: We have now seen the person in the White House become the leader of deplorables (see video of his Wednesday’s campaign event and two years of tweets). Not only a racist, but a proud racist and white nationalist leader determined to strike fear in anyone of color, anyone who has unfamiliar religious beliefs or anyone who would promote any social program (think Post Office, Social Security, Medicare).

Hillary Clinton was right: He really is dangerous and incompetent.

Please, please noble and patriotic Republicans, don’t let him destroy your proud party as the tea party advocates have attempted. Don’t be a deplorable. Don’t drink Trump’s Kool-Aid. It’s poisoning America.

GENE VAP

Santa Rosa

Not SMART’s problem

EDITOR: The recent deaths are not the fault of SMART. People do what they want, they place themselves in danger. So why is SMART now burdened with fixing things? They’ve done nothing wrong.

JANET MYERS

Penngrove

Embrace humanity

EDITOR: In recent weeks, there have been a few letters railing against helping illegal immigrants in most any way.

Around the world, not just at our borders, there is a humanitarian crisis of immigrants seeking a better life. As to those at our southern border, past support for right-wing regimes, particularly in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, planted the seeds for this crisis. Today, those same governments are corrupt and incompetent in handling violence and poverty and helping their people in improving the economy.

Add to this scenario the fact that climate change is having an effect worldwide, causing crop failures and desertification.

And, of course, the present administration has announced that it’s cutting off funds or other help to turn things around in those same countries, on top of its blind ignorance concerning climate change.

We live on this one sphere, and going the NIMBY route at our borders (as well at other parts of this world) is putting your head in the sand to make it go away.

Won’t work. We need to embrace the humanity and lift all.

JACOB W. BOUDEWIJN

Santa Rosa

