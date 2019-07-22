Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Stephens’ diversion

EDITOR: The thrust of Bret Stephens’ argument is that, despite “overblown rhetoric” by Democrats and those opposed to Donald Trump’s border policies (separation of children from families and deplorable detention conditions), abuses are worse elsewhere in the world (“An immigration policy worse than Trump’s,” July 11). This is like telling prison reformers or justice advocates in one state that conditions and policies in another state are far worse, so stop complaining. It does nothing to address the situation at hand and only serves to water down or shut off response in opposition.

Stephens argues that Democratic presidential candidates et al. are pushing for “open borders” and” health benefits for illegal migrants,” neither of which is accurate. Those opposed to Trump’s immigration policies and the conditions in detention centers are arguing for adherence to lawful immigration policies and procedures long in place that afford constitutional rights regardless of citizenship status, and medical attention and sanitary health conditions for those in custody.

I think by now most everyone is aware of the conditions in these places, but Stephens’ column misses the key point in all of this: the forced separation of children of all ages from their families. This is a terror tactic and a violation of human decency. It’s as low as you can get, and it’s happening now. Right now.

WILL SHONBRUN

Boyes Springs

Insurance CEO pay

EDITOR: I read recently the average health care CEO makes $18 million a year. Now if I pay $1,000, $12,000 a year, for health insurance, that means it would take me 1,500 years to pay for that one year’s salary. Am I really getting 1,500 years’ benefit from this? I think I’m going to need some help paying off that salary.

Speaking of getting help, I understand that if people band together to finance something that’s good for all of them, that’s socialism. And socialism is evil. It leads to prison camps and detention centers where people are cruel to other people. But, wait, we have that here, and this is a capitalist country.

Well, I thought it might be good for us to band together to pay for the CEO’s salary, but then I found out the CEO worked another year. Darn.

Now it will take 3,000 years for me to pay for that salary. Maybe I can pay it off in the year 5019 at the same time I pay off my student loan.

DANIEL CELIDORE

Sebastopol

Lincecum’s legacy

EDITOR: We all need a break. Let me offer some relief from the tortured comments and daily ranting from the current occupant of the White House with a little game I call “Is he qualified?” It goes this way. I’ll list the stats, and you decide if he is qualified for the Baseball Hall of Fame:

— Three World Series championships.

— Two Cy Young awards.

— Two Sporting News Pitcher of the Year awards.

— Three-time NL strikeout leader.

— Four All-Star games.

— One MLB Starter of the Year award.

— Team record for games with 10 or more strikeouts.

— Three-time Player of the Week.