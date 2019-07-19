Friday’s Letters to the Editor

SMART quiet zones

EDITOR: It is very surprising that SMART is still rethinking quiet zones (“SMARt rethinks ‘quiet zones,’” Sunday). There is an obvious reason why horns and bells are required on powered rail vehicles of all types, including commuter rail.

Likewise, there is a reason why Caltrain provides comprehensive pedestrian gates and arms at crossings along its line from the South Bay into San Francisco. The reason is safety.

Of course, establishing quiet zones was a good idea from a noise standpoint as it had been decades since regular rail service of any type had operated on SMART’s route. But by the same token, it should have been obvious that pedestrians weren’t used to the passing of rail traffic, which necessitated more comprehensive pedestrian safety devices at crossings.

The quiet zones coupled with insufficient pedestrian crossing controls make for a deadly combination as we have seen.

TOM O’KANE

Bodega Bay

Try empowerment

EDITOR: Our president boasts of imperial America, able to crush all before it — and creates concentration encampments of the impoverished families and children who must flee the brutality we’ve helped create.

The U.S. chose to become an imperial power in 1898. Our country then developed a long and mostly unacknowledged history of often-destructive intervention in the Americas and worldwide. The current brutality in El Salvador, causing many of its citizens to flee and seek refuge at our borders, has deep roots that include death squads trained at the U.S. Army School of the Americas.

A remarkably different model has been created and nourished in Cusco, Peru. Hundreds of young girls who were street children are instead being educated, enabled and empowered by dedicated teachers from their own community.

From its origins as an emergency shelter for street children in 1987, Chicuchas Wasi (Children’s Home) School for Girls, begun by Rae Lewis of Sonoma, now has 130 students annually. In a country where women are traditionally not valued, these girls are the seeds of a better society.

Lewis’ book, “Jump On the Love Train: Many Hearts Await You,” tells the story. See chicuchaswasi.org.

EARL HERR

Petaluma

American freedom

EDITOR: When I was young, every morning my teacher and class would stand, put our hands on our hearts and say the U.S. pledge. Then I learned about war and how many young men and women died so I could have my freedom, work hard and have the American Dream.

When people immigrate to the U.S., I hope they will respect it, become citizens and, most important, remember all the young people that died for us so we could protest and speak out.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

One nation under Trump

EDITOR: Donald Trump got it right with three of the four congresswomen who were the targets of his racist tweet. They are, in fact, from a country whose government is “a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most inept and corrupt anywhere in the world.” That country is, of course, the United States of America — at least under its current leadership.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Twisting Biden’s record