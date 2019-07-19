Friday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
July 19, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SMART quiet zones

EDITOR: It is very surprising that SMART is still rethinking quiet zones (“SMARt rethinks ‘quiet zones,’” Sunday). There is an obvious reason why horns and bells are required on powered rail vehicles of all types, including commuter rail.

Likewise, there is a reason why Caltrain provides comprehensive pedestrian gates and arms at crossings along its line from the South Bay into San Francisco. The reason is safety.

Of course, establishing quiet zones was a good idea from a noise standpoint as it had been decades since regular rail service of any type had operated on SMART’s route. But by the same token, it should have been obvious that pedestrians weren’t used to the passing of rail traffic, which necessitated more comprehensive pedestrian safety devices at crossings.

The quiet zones coupled with insufficient pedestrian crossing controls make for a deadly combination as we have seen.

TOM O’KANE

Bodega Bay

Try empowerment

EDITOR: Our president boasts of imperial America, able to crush all before it — and creates concentration encampments of the impoverished families and children who must flee the brutality we’ve helped create.

The U.S. chose to become an imperial power in 1898. Our country then developed a long and mostly unacknowledged history of often-destructive intervention in the Americas and worldwide. The current brutality in El Salvador, causing many of its citizens to flee and seek refuge at our borders, has deep roots that include death squads trained at the U.S. Army School of the Americas.

A remarkably different model has been created and nourished in Cusco, Peru. Hundreds of young girls who were street children are instead being educated, enabled and empowered by dedicated teachers from their own community.

From its origins as an emergency shelter for street children in 1987, Chicuchas Wasi (Children’s Home) School for Girls, begun by Rae Lewis of Sonoma, now has 130 students annually. In a country where women are traditionally not valued, these girls are the seeds of a better society.

Lewis’ book, “Jump On the Love Train: Many Hearts Await You,” tells the story. See chicuchaswasi.org.

EARL HERR

Petaluma

American freedom

EDITOR: When I was young, every morning my teacher and class would stand, put our hands on our hearts and say the U.S. pledge. Then I learned about war and how many young men and women died so I could have my freedom, work hard and have the American Dream.

When people immigrate to the U.S., I hope they will respect it, become citizens and, most important, remember all the young people that died for us so we could protest and speak out.

GAYLE KOZLOWSKI

Santa Rosa

One nation under Trump

EDITOR: Donald Trump got it right with three of the four congresswomen who were the targets of his racist tweet. They are, in fact, from a country whose government is “a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most inept and corrupt anywhere in the world.” That country is, of course, the United States of America — at least under its current leadership.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Twisting Biden’s record

EDITOR: “I was that little girl, and thank you, Joe Biden, for helping give my parents a choice — to bus me to a good school.” That’s what Kamala Harris should have said to Biden on the debate stage if she wanted to say anything at all on busing. Instead, she said — dramatically — only the first five words, implying that if Biden had had his way, no bus would have been there for her.

Biden wasn’t nimble enough to correct her on the spot — that he was in favor of the voluntary busing available to her in Berkeley. Harris appeared to get away with a blatant twisting of Biden’s record — admittedly flawed, but on busing they hold similar views.

I agree with Rick Childs about this being too close to Donald Trump’s tactics (“Trumpian Harris,” Letters, July 5). Trump makes up his own facts and then claims to be a victim. He’s taken maudlin lying to a numbing level. If we want to end politics as usual — acceptance of dishonesty on “our” side — we need to support Trump’s opponents, in any party, who display a contrast by not imitating him in any way. Good candidates can offer bald-faced truth followed by succinct, verifiable explanations. Voters will find that refreshing.

HELEN HUNTER

Santa Rosa

Save it for the judge

EDITOR: While attorney Steve Gallenson expounds the virtues of Betai Koffi, saying “this is a real, real sad one,” “he’s lost so much,” and my favorite, “this is a really good guy,” let’s not forget that the deputy sheriff he is accusing of trying to kill is a really good guy, too (“SF man charged in July 4 attack,” July 12). So is the security guard, and I’m guessing that the friends that he tried to stab and choke are good people, too.

Let’s not ever forget that every time a peace officer goes on shift, they try not to step over that thin blue line, and Gallenson’s client isn’t going to get much sympathy from those of us who just hope our loved ones come home at the end of their shift.

I’m sure that Gallenson will be paid handsomely for trying to convince the judge what a “really good guy” he is, but save it for the court because the rest of us aren’t going to buy it.

CAROLE GALEAZZI

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine