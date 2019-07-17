Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

July 17, 2019, 12:07AM

SMART safety

EDITOR: I understand the great concern about the recent deaths on the SMART tracks. Unnecessary accidental deaths are always upsetting. But I think we are looking for solutions in the wrong place.

The people involved in these tragedies actively circumvented safety measures and failed to respond to warnings. Some of them were looking at screens and/or wearing ear buds.

It is the same with almost every bicycle accident I read about — failing to dismount for crosswalks, riding against traffic, running lights.

I think greater education about train and traffic safety as well as more vigorous enforcement of pertinent law is the answer. The people involved don’t seem to realize that following these protocols can be a life or death matter.

I think the two things SMART can do to help alleviate safety concerns is to hire more officers and put up glaring, unmissable and unmistakable educational signs at problem crossings to remind people of the dangers of inattentive crossing. An officer could be at a problem crossing whenever a train is due.

We need the train. We must learn to cross the tracks safely.

EDWARD MEISSE

Santa Rosa

Hideous treatment

EDITOR: OK, so here we are with a hideous mess at our border — people crammed in cages with no room to sit down, much less lie down, teenagers having to deal with babies and toddlers because there are no adults to care for them. Now Donald Trump’s minions are threatening to grab people who have a life established here to deport them, adding to the mess that is already hideous enough.

What are we trying to say? They came here expecting humanity. Are we saying, “Sorry, we don’t have any”? What lesson are we teaching these children we feed frozen burritos and won’t even allow to bathe or brush their teeth?

I accept that refugee camps aren’t wonderful places, but most countries don’t take your children away and lose them, or put people in cages with standing room only.

Apparently Trump is trying to scare people away from coming here. I imagine he will be quite successful, along with causing a generation of children to hate the United States. Is this our new standard?

We might as well push the Statue of Liberty off of her island. She doesn’t speak for us anymore.

GAIL OUTLAW

Santa Rosa

Climate-friendly housing

EDITOR: Kudos to Councilwoman Deb Fudge and the entire Windsor Town Council for approving The Mill, 360 zero-net-energy apartments to be built in their town over the next two years. The project ticks all the boxes required today in the face of devastating climate crisis projections.

In addition, it addresses the critical need for housing.

We can only hope that Windsor’s vision and hard work are models for the other cities in our county. Zero net energy and housing are not mutually exclusive. It just takes determination and commitment to our future.

JANE BENDER

Former mayor, Santa Rosa
and LARRY ROBINSON
Former mayor, Sebastopol

Trump’s Twitter account

EDITOR: President Donald Trump’s tweets over the weekend urging duly elected female representatives of color to go back to their “crime-infested places” were inflammatory even by the standards of his hateful rhetoric.

He isn’t some drunken bigot having a beer at a bar. He is the president of the United States. His words move millions in thought and sometimes action, and he has shown himself perfectly fine with cleaving our society in two.

He’s been weaponizing his Twitter account for years, but those who find his tweets offensive and dangerous at least should make our voices heard. Email Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter (jack@twitter.com), cite the clear danger you think this leader represents and politely ask Twitter to close his account.

MATTHEW GOLLUB

Santa Rosa

Trump goes too far

EDITOR: Donald Trump’s tweet aimed at the four congresswomen of color is a step too far. His comments are reprehensible, and I would call on all of Congress to demand a public apology. These, like most of his words, are unacceptable. Someone needs to tell him to shut up even if he is the president.

JUDY GAGE

Santa Rosa

A lesson for police

EDITOR: In light of the recent horrific incident at a Southern California Costco (“Attorney: Man killed at Costco was mentally ill,” June 19), wouldn’t it make sense for our local sheriff and police staff to take a lesson from the story?

Maybe they already have. I understand that some police departments have gone to considerable effort to train officers in how to detect intellectual disabilities, including autism, and in how to approach such people without injuring or unduly traumatizing anyone.

Such methods remain sorely underused in the U.S., yet they are far more effective than more physically invasive techniques used for the general population. They’re far safer for both the officer and the subject.

DAVE KASTER

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

