PD Editorial: Space still beckons, 50 years after first moon landing

Fifty years ago, on July 20, 1969, science fiction became science fact.

At 6:56 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, after hopping from the bottom rung of NASA’s lunar lander, Neil Armstrong became the first human to set foot on another world.

Speaking to a rapt audience of 500 million people watching a grainy black-and-white feed on the blue planet 238,000 miles away, Armstrong memorialized the epochal achievement in 11 simple words: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

It was a transcendent moment, a tribute to human ingenuity and curiosity.

Yes, the space race was a product of the Cold War, with the United States racing to catch up after the Soviet Union put its first Sputnik satellite into orbit in 1957. In fact, an unmanned Soviet probe crash landed on the lunar surface at about the same time as Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin concluded their historic visit.

Still, the moon landing inspired a sense of wonder and possibility that, if only briefly, overshadowed the Vietnam War, assassinations, riots and other nightmares of the turbulent 1960s.

Armstrong, Aldrin and their Apollo 11 crew mate Michael Collins returned from their eight-day mission as heroes. President Richard Nixon extolled “the greatest week in history since the beginning of the world.”

A half-century later, in a time when pocket telephones have more computing power than the Apollo 11 spacecraft, the scale of the achievement is too easily forgotten.

Shortly after taking office in 1961, President John F. Kennedy said America “should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to Earth.”

Kennedy’s challenge became the largest peacetime endeavor in history — and perhaps the most audacious scientific undertaking ever. It certainly was one of the biggest gambles.

But it wasn’t universally popular. Many Americans believed the venture was too expensive given poverty and other terrestrial problems.

And there was no guarantee of success. The space program suffered spectacular failures, including a 1967 fire that claimed the lives of three astronauts. Much of the technology on the spacecraft was new and not fully tested when Apollo 11 was launched on July 16.

Even after the successful moon landing, NASA scientists weren’t certain Aldrin and Armstrong would be able to lift off from the lunar surface. A “marooned” speech was prepared for Nixon in the event of a tragedy. It wasn’t needed.

An editorial in The Press Democrat said “human beings have walked on the surface of Earth’s moon. It is now certain that they will walk the surface of the planet Mars. What lies beyond remains to be imagined, and achieved.”

Five moon landings followed Apollo 11, with 10 more astronauts walking, driving a lunar rover, hitting golf balls and conducting scientific experiments. But with public interest waning, and tighter budgets imposed on the space program, the final three Apollo missions were scrubbed.

Since then, unmanned probes have explored our solar system and continued into deep space, while proposals to return to the moon or send astronauts to Mars have come and gone with limited progress.

A half-century has now passed since Neil Armstrong’s “one small step,” but mankind’s hunger for adventure remains, and the heavens still beckon. We’re confident that one day humans will return to the moon — and venture beyond.

