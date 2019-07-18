Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

ICE raids

EDITOR: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that have been ordered by the Trump administration are dangerous and could cause a lot of serious problems.

While Donald Trump claims to be focused on dangerous criminal illegal immigrants, we know that his word is worthless. If he continues in the same way that ICE has been operating, ICE is likely to deport regular families, which will involve the mass separation of children from their parents.

Not only are there up to 500,000 white Europeans and others who are undocumented who are not targets of the GOP, immigration agencies have detained or accidentally deported more than 20,000 legal residents and American citizens since 2003, according to a 2016 study published by a Northwestern University professor. ICE is a sloppy agency that operates with little or no oversight. Let’s not allow this to happen.

RONALD LEMLEY

Santa Rosa

Angry at Gore

EDITOR: The county has inspected over a thousand rural homes for compliance with county regulations that are stricter than state regulations (“County: Homes aren’t fire safe,” July 10.) The county invested time and money to inspect these homes and found poor compliance with the regulations (which haven’t been circulated to all homeowners). The authorities are “pissed.”

The majority of homes burned in the 2017 fire were within city limits. Maybe that money and time could be spent where the problem exists — homes close together, homes in the historical pathway of California’s deadly easterly hot dry winds, poor emergency notification, an inability to fight fires and evacuate residents because of traffic and chaos on the evacuation routes, an inability to keep vegetation away from PG&E power lines.

Perhaps Supervisor James Gore should be “pissed” at nature for the annual Diablo winds and city transportation that creates more carbon emissions and global warming.

Gore suggests the homeowners have no right complaining if their homes burn. Well, I am pissed that he doesn’t have the sense to fix the problems that killed 24 people and destroyed 5,300 homes (mostly in the city).

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Blatant racism

EDITOR: Although we have become numb to the outrages issuing daily from the White House, Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding four Democratic congresswomen of color crossed into new territory.

Trump admonished them to return to the countries they are from if they don’t like it here. Let’s put aside that all are citizens and three of them were born in America, or the hypocrisy given that Republicans whined continuously about Barrack Obama’s policies, and Trump himself ran a campaign that disparaged our government. The more obvious point is that telling any person of color to “go back to the country you came from” is the most blatant kind of racism. It is disgusting to hear Trump and his sycophantic supporters attempt to defend the indefensible.

This last point troubles me the most. Trump has proven himself a racist time and again, not least when he promoted his “birther” lie, so that is a given. More troubling is the fact that a significant percentage of Americans, his base, cheer this behavior. As historian Jon Meacham said regarding this phenomenon, “When people say this is not who we are, that’s not true. It is who we are. On our worst day.”