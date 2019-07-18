Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

July 18, 2019, 12:07AM

ICE raids

EDITOR: The Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids that have been ordered by the Trump administration are dangerous and could cause a lot of serious problems.

While Donald Trump claims to be focused on dangerous criminal illegal immigrants, we know that his word is worthless. If he continues in the same way that ICE has been operating, ICE is likely to deport regular families, which will involve the mass separation of children from their parents.

Not only are there up to 500,000 white Europeans and others who are undocumented who are not targets of the GOP, immigration agencies have detained or accidentally deported more than 20,000 legal residents and American citizens since 2003, according to a 2016 study published by a Northwestern University professor. ICE is a sloppy agency that operates with little or no oversight. Let’s not allow this to happen.

RONALD LEMLEY

Santa Rosa

Angry at Gore

EDITOR: The county has inspected over a thousand rural homes for compliance with county regulations that are stricter than state regulations (“County: Homes aren’t fire safe,” July 10.) The county invested time and money to inspect these homes and found poor compliance with the regulations (which haven’t been circulated to all homeowners). The authorities are “pissed.”

The majority of homes burned in the 2017 fire were within city limits. Maybe that money and time could be spent where the problem exists — homes close together, homes in the historical pathway of California’s deadly easterly hot dry winds, poor emergency notification, an inability to fight fires and evacuate residents because of traffic and chaos on the evacuation routes, an inability to keep vegetation away from PG&E power lines.

Perhaps Supervisor James Gore should be “pissed” at nature for the annual Diablo winds and city transportation that creates more carbon emissions and global warming.

Gore suggests the homeowners have no right complaining if their homes burn. Well, I am pissed that he doesn’t have the sense to fix the problems that killed 24 people and destroyed 5,300 homes (mostly in the city).

ROGER DELGADO

Sebastopol

Blatant racism

EDITOR: Although we have become numb to the outrages issuing daily from the White House, Donald Trump’s recent comments regarding four Democratic congresswomen of color crossed into new territory.

Trump admonished them to return to the countries they are from if they don’t like it here. Let’s put aside that all are citizens and three of them were born in America, or the hypocrisy given that Republicans whined continuously about Barrack Obama’s policies, and Trump himself ran a campaign that disparaged our government. The more obvious point is that telling any person of color to “go back to the country you came from” is the most blatant kind of racism. It is disgusting to hear Trump and his sycophantic supporters attempt to defend the indefensible.

This last point troubles me the most. Trump has proven himself a racist time and again, not least when he promoted his “birther” lie, so that is a given. More troubling is the fact that a significant percentage of Americans, his base, cheer this behavior. As historian Jon Meacham said regarding this phenomenon, “When people say this is not who we are, that’s not true. It is who we are. On our worst day.”

MIKE BEAVERS

Santa Rosa

Lowering drug prices

EDITOR: I have an idea that would drive prescription drug prices down.

I have been in the wine business for almost 50 years. In order for a California winery to sell in some states, the winery must sell its wines to wholesalers in that state at the lowest price offered to any state. Why not extend this concept to the drug industry?

It would work like this: A drug company couldn’t charge more for its products in the U.S. than what it charges in other industrialized countries.

This would force prices down to the much lower level — similar to what they cost in Canada.

DAVID STARE

Healdsburg

Pence’s tour

EDITOR: We just watched Vice President Mike Pence tour a very clean detention facility and wondered how many veterans laughed as much as we did, having been through visits from legislators, generals and other VIPs on bases where they were stationed and knowing the cleaning that goes on, with every warm body mobilized to pick up every cigarette butt and pull every weed. We laughed with you all. Been there. Done that. The vice president was impressed with the immigration facilities.

MARY LOU MAYES

Petaluma

The recycling ‘tax’

EDITOR: I need some advice. I have quite a load of soda cans and bottles that I would like to recycle and get the refund on the deposit. But where do I take it? The recycle place in Guerneville closed long ago. I was taking it to a place in Forestville, but that seems to have closed now. (They have a sign reading: We will reopen mid June. But they haven’t.)

I went to the big recycle center on Santa Rosa Avenue, and the line to get in the front gate was two blocks long. People were standing outside their cars having a smoke while they waited.

We are required to pay a deposit when we buy bottled and canned drinks. It seems to me that this isn’t a deposit but a tax since it is so difficult to get the refund.

If we put our recyclables out for the garbage company to pick up, I guess they get the refund. Sounds like a good deal for them.

JAMES DODD

Guerneville

