PD Editorial: Tell Californians who is buying political issue ads

A push in the state Assembly to bring much-needed transparency to political advertising is running into opposition. Lawmakers should overcome their queasiness and empower Californians to know who is trying to buy public policy.

Readers might recall some ads from last year that appeared online and on television that pushed for state investment in energy infrastructure and reforming liability laws after natural disasters like wildfires. Those ads were the product of the BRITE Coalition.

Who’s that, you ask? According to one ad, the coalition was “formed by community leaders, labor unions, environmentalists, energy companies and concerned citizens from across California.”

The ad’s sun-dappled presentation and likable list of organizers was a façade. Energy companies, including PG&E, that faced massive liability bills after wildfires in Sonoma County and other parts of California funded the ads. But there’s no way a viewer could have easily figured that out. It certainly wasn’t disclosed on screen with a “This ad paid for by X” message.

Energy companies aren’t alone in exploiting this shadowy system. Special interests across the political spectrum run issue ads. Tech companies oppose net neutrality; payday lenders oppose interest caps; sexual assault survivors want the right to sue state universities; and so on.

The most pernicious ones use issue ads to skirt disclosure rules for endorsing candidates. They don’t cross the line of saying vote for or against Joe Smith for dog catcher, but they run right up to it with a message like, “Californians love puppies, but Joe Smith wants to put them all to sleep. Tell Joe Smith to stop killing puppies.”

Assembly Bill 1217 would require the funders of issue ads to come clean. Local lawmakers Assemblywoman Cecilia Aguiar-Curry of Winters and state Sen. Bill Dodd of Napa are among its coauthors.

Organizations that spend $10,000 in a year on advertisements about pending legislation, regulations or electioneering (those nonendorsement endorsements) would be required to include a disclaimer identifying the group behind the ad as well as its top three donors who contributed $10,000 or more.

In theory, there are ways to find out some of that information now, but they require laborious inquiries that most people don’t know how to undertake. Even if one does know where to look, there’s no guarantee of results at the end of the search, and filing deadlines might be well after the ad has done its work anyway.

Opponents of the bill include the California Teachers Association, other labor unions and opponents of campaign finance regulation. In other words, that means the people who benefit from inundating Californians with political ads without having to take responsibility for it don’t want this to pass. Because many lawmakers rely on donations and support from those same groups, some are getting cold feet about the bill.

An argument might be made that including individual donors in the disclaimer goes slightly overboard. Maybe instead organizations can be required to identify their top donors on their website.

But there’s no good argument to allow large independent political expenditures without transparency. Californians ought to be able to find out who is dropping tens of thousands of dollars to influence lawmakers and the public. They shouldn’t have to wait. They shouldn’t have to dig. It should be right there in the ad.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.