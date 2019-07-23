Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Shut down SMART

EDITOR: It is time to liquidate SMART and its failed commuter train concept, which was fatally flawed from its inception.

The idea of a fast commuter rail line running through more than 60 grade-level crossings in an increasingly urban environment was never smart. The public was notably skeptical about this train to nowhere, and approval came only with the sweetener of bike paths, another dubious idea.

The project has continued to hemorrhage money, and SMART is now proposing additional sales taxes to shore up its failed business model.

To those who said that this train was better than nothing, that at least it’s a start, well, you are wrong. You have built a dangerous route at great expense, using monies that could have been better applied elsewhere.

There is no doubt that the North Bay needs improved regional transit, but an urban corridor needs safe routes with seamless connectivity to all the regional airports, Amtrak and surface transit. SMART has failed on all counts.

Yes, that would be more expensive, and more useful. Don’t throw good money after bad. Pull the plug on SMART, and think it through.

At least the bicycle mafia got their path — or part of it.

BILL KITTLER

Santa Rosa

Cruel treatment

EDITOR: Well, they’re they go again. Santa Rosa, and now Rohnert Park, hold sweeps to remove homeless folks, throw their scant possessions in a truck to be disposed of and wash their hands at another civic duty accomplished (“Overnight parking targeted near tracks,” Monday). Our own caste system of untouchables, pushed here and there; cruelty posing as policy.

America is out of the home-building business for homeless and low-income folks, apparently, and market forces rule. No plan, no leadership, no vision, no civic involvement. It makes a person proud to be part of such an enlightened place. Donald Trump has no shame, and neither do we.

TERRY ROWAN

Santa Rosa

Playing Trump’s game

EDITOR: When Donald Trump calls you a name and you respond, you are playing his game, a combination of bullying and gotcha. Grow up, ignore him, walk away and get on with the business at hand, which is to try to convince me that you’d be a good president and not someone who acts like a third grader whenever things don’t go well.

JANET MYERS

Penngrove

American chauvinist

EDITOR: When it comes to sports, I am a dyed-in-the-wool American chauvinist. Although I’m happy the American women won a soccer championship, I didn’t watch any of their matches outside of a few news clips. I don’t understand a game in which the players bust their butts for 90 minutes, only to have the game decided by a one-on-one kick. It has nothing to do with team participation.

I lived in London for a year. I tried hard to learn cricket. I failed. This is a game where a batter takes a swing at a wooden ball, misses and the score jumps to 345-146.

Then there is tennis. The Wimbledon women’s match lasted less than an hour and was watchable, although boring. I couldn’t watch the men’s match, which lasted five-plus hours. If I had, I am confident that I would have wound up wearing a neck brace.