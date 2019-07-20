Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Mystery taxes and fees

EDITOR: In its report on water service after an earthquake, the Sonoma County grand jury says that measures already implemented “have relied heavily upon state and federal grant funds, but implementation has fallen behind schedules proposed by (the local hazard mitigation plan). A more rapid reduction of risks could be achieved through water rate adjustments.”

If I read that right, that translates into an increase in my bill — residential water users being the lowest rank in the water ratepayer ecosystem.

We’ve put up with substantial rate increases because of drought, which were never rolled back, and we see higher and higher rates while our supplies are no longer threatened.

When is this cable company pricing going to stop, and when we will know the real cost of our water? The small price increases plus fees and taxes method of bleeding customers isn’t appropriate for our public utilities. We get gouged enough with mystery taxes and fees from PG&E; I would expect better from our local water provider.

Oh, wait, I guess I didn’t read my California history lesson today: local water agencies have always put the screws to their customers.

JOHN SERGNERI

Petaluma

A nausea-inducing rally

EDITOR: I felt physically nauseated and turned off my television when I saw Donald Trump’s rally crowd chanting “send her back” about one of our fellow Americans — a congressional representative no less (“Crowd roars “send her back’ at Trump rally,” Thursday).

We expect this from the charlatan who occupies the White House, but that crowd? They were the ones who truly scared me. Has the Republican Party become so toothless and terrified of jeopardizing their jobs that they will no longer speak out against bigotry and hatred and un-American behavior?

Apparently there is nothing too low for them.

DONNA CHERLIN

Forestville

Stopping suicides

EDITOR: What if SMART trains had cowcatcher-like devices on the front? A hard rectangular frame with mesh netting inside could knock someone off their feet and cushion their impact as they were virtually caught in the netting.

It is a sad state of affairs to even have to ponder such a thing, but if jumping in front of a train resulted primarily in a broken ankle, I think it would lose its appeal as a suicide method.

BRIAN NARELLE

Rohnert Park

Offer a hand up

EDITOR: Our detention centers are abysmal and the welfare of the people who would better their lives by trying for asylum is an embarrassment to this country. It is a shame we all share.

We need to return migrants to their homes with the means to improve their lives where they live. Send them home with the compensation and future education that will better their lives and make living in their homeland sustainable. We are already handing over much more than needed to incarcerate them.

Expand the Peace Corps in those countries. If the gangs persist in terrorizing the people, there will be eyes on the ground through Peace Corps-like people to bring these injustices to light.

Donald Trump has established himself as a proficient bully. Let him bully the governmental systems (in our country and theirs) that are causing this exodus. Instead of tariffs, incentivize their goods that have economic value. Give them a helping hand up, instead of a shove down.

I believe we are a great country capable of great things, but we are also capable of great cruelty, which absolutely has to cease. I want to be proud to be an American, not ashamed.

KAREN NORMAN-BOUDREAU

Sebastopol

For the ‘public option’

EDITOR: The controversy among Democratic contenders for the presidential nomination regarding whether to stick with Obamacare or go to a government monopoly for health care seems to overlook an important reality: Neither is really excellent at providing fair and efficient services.

Anyone who’s dealt with a local government agency — getting a construction permit approval, for example — can attest that too much influence over a system without the competition that creates potential for fairness creates unfairness and inefficiency. The same can be said of a system dominated by “the private sector,” which can easily use its financial influence to dominate society and maintain a lack of fairness.

The best answer is to offer the health care public option, as Barack Obama originally intended, thus creating a healthy competition between the government and the private sector. This would empower the populace more than either alternative alone ever could. And may the best man win.

NATHANIEL ROBERTS

Petaluma

