Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

July 21, 2019, 12:13AM
July 21, 2019

Trump’s ‘total catastrophe’

EDITOR: Donald Trump should heed his own words.

In recently leaked cables, the British ambassador to the United States called the Trump administration “dysfunctional” and the president “inept.” This resulted in Trump saying the administration could no longer work with the ambassador and requesting his resignation, which he later gave.

This past week, Trump attacked four Democrat congresswomen in tweets claiming they should go back to their own countries to help fix their governments that he described as “a complete and total catastrophe.”

Current Brookings Institution analyses found the Trump administration’s executive 2-year turnover rate of around 70% rivals the 8-year rate of recent presidents. And there are still a number of important administration positions that are either unfilled or filled with individuals in “acting” status.

I see these as an indication that the administration itself is dysfunctional and led by an inept leader unable to recruit and retain his own team. In Trump’s words, “a complete and total catastrophe.”

So what should Trump do? First, Trump should apologize to the former British ambassador since he was only speaking the truth. And second, he should put his ego aside and seek bipartisan advice from Congress and past presidents to help in repairing his own dysfunctional government.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Blue Lake

The point is prevention

EDITOR: Nobody asked me to comment on a recent Press Democrat editorial, but I’ll offer some thoughts anyway (“Insults have no place in local governance,” Tuesday).

First of all, Supervisor James Gore wasn’t insulting anyone. He was merely expressing a personal opinion. This was an emotional response to, as we all know, a very real and scary problem. If it motivates property owners who either don’t care or haven’t focused on fire prevention, that’s a good thing, plus it keeps the issue front and center.

Anyone who knows anything about motivation and memory knows that an emotional catalyst can be very effective. And, lastly, you really got an emotional response from me by comparing Gore’s remark to what’s coming from that narcissist in the White House — not even close.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

A community issue

EDITOR: I attended the July 17 SMART board of directors meeting, and I was emotionally moved when the general manager described the steps and outreach that SMART has initiated specific to the issue of suicide in our community.

I couldn’t stay for the comments portion of the meeting, so I will state here that, in my opinion, the efforts of the SMART board, general manager and staff have been of the most conscientious, considerate and thorough of any disaster response I have seen.

I feel this way especially because this is a Marin/Sonoma issue not specific to the train, which has not been at fault in any accident or fatality that occurred in the short history of operations. This is a community issue, and the connections the general manager has made to address the issues are exceptional.

For our Friends of SMART commitment, we are open to helping with volunteer eyes on the track (a suggestion from director Joe Naujokas, which he likened to volunteer fire departments) and community outreach. How can we (all) help?

DANI SHEEHAN-MEYER

Sebastopol

Destroying art

EDITOR: I am stunned that San Francisco school board members want to paint over the mural at Washington High School (“SF to spend $600,000 to remove mural,” July 5). Will they also go to the Metropolitan Museum and the Louvre and paint over any politically or racially offensive masterpiece(s)?

In “Brave New World,” by Aldous Huxley, the changing of history, including literature and art, was the harbinger of impending tyranny. Better to treat the mural as a teaching opportunity as Peter F. Neumeyer suggested (“A teachable moment,” Letters, Friday).

My son went to Washington in the 1980s. He is a veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm and tells me the mural was a fine work of art and used as a teaching tool when he was a student.

Please don’t destroy the mural.

LINDA STONEMAN

Petaluma

Oakmont’s golf courses

EDITOR: I am a member of the Oakmont Golf Club. When the announcement came regarding the perilous financial situation that our golf courses faced, I heard that the Oakmont Village Association was considering purchasing the courses. I was skeptical. The association struggled with the pickle ball controversy, and I questioned whether the board was up to the task of rescuing our golf courses.

After attending several meetings I have been impressed with the plan the association has developed to keep our valuable asset under the control of the Oakmont community. The plan is in the best interest of our entire community.

An anonymous handout urging homeowners to vote down the Oakmont Village Association plan was left at my home recently. After attending meetings sponsored by the association and the Oakmont Golf Club, I know they have facts to refute the false assertions in this anonymous and inaccurate handout.

Our Oakmont community cannot afford to lose control of the golf courses. Selling this valuable property to a developer is unthinkable and dangerous.

ROBERT CARTER

Santa Rosa

Repeat DUI offenders

EDITOR: How many times must I read about a repeat drunken driver driving on a suspended license causing an injury accident? How about this: First DUI without injury, keep as is, driving school, community service, etc. Second DUI, six months in jail. Second DUI with injury, two years in jail. After that, five years. This might keep these criminals off the street.

MICHAEL DAVIS

Santa Rosa

