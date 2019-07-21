Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

Trump’s ‘total catastrophe’

EDITOR: Donald Trump should heed his own words.

In recently leaked cables, the British ambassador to the United States called the Trump administration “dysfunctional” and the president “inept.” This resulted in Trump saying the administration could no longer work with the ambassador and requesting his resignation, which he later gave.

This past week, Trump attacked four Democrat congresswomen in tweets claiming they should go back to their own countries to help fix their governments that he described as “a complete and total catastrophe.”

Current Brookings Institution analyses found the Trump administration’s executive 2-year turnover rate of around 70% rivals the 8-year rate of recent presidents. And there are still a number of important administration positions that are either unfilled or filled with individuals in “acting” status.

I see these as an indication that the administration itself is dysfunctional and led by an inept leader unable to recruit and retain his own team. In Trump’s words, “a complete and total catastrophe.”

So what should Trump do? First, Trump should apologize to the former British ambassador since he was only speaking the truth. And second, he should put his ego aside and seek bipartisan advice from Congress and past presidents to help in repairing his own dysfunctional government.

SHERMAN SCHAPIRO

Blue Lake

The point is prevention

EDITOR: Nobody asked me to comment on a recent Press Democrat editorial, but I’ll offer some thoughts anyway (“Insults have no place in local governance,” Tuesday).

First of all, Supervisor James Gore wasn’t insulting anyone. He was merely expressing a personal opinion. This was an emotional response to, as we all know, a very real and scary problem. If it motivates property owners who either don’t care or haven’t focused on fire prevention, that’s a good thing, plus it keeps the issue front and center.

Anyone who knows anything about motivation and memory knows that an emotional catalyst can be very effective. And, lastly, you really got an emotional response from me by comparing Gore’s remark to what’s coming from that narcissist in the White House — not even close.

MIKE HARAN

Santa Rosa

A community issue

EDITOR: I attended the July 17 SMART board of directors meeting, and I was emotionally moved when the general manager described the steps and outreach that SMART has initiated specific to the issue of suicide in our community.

I couldn’t stay for the comments portion of the meeting, so I will state here that, in my opinion, the efforts of the SMART board, general manager and staff have been of the most conscientious, considerate and thorough of any disaster response I have seen.

I feel this way especially because this is a Marin/Sonoma issue not specific to the train, which has not been at fault in any accident or fatality that occurred in the short history of operations. This is a community issue, and the connections the general manager has made to address the issues are exceptional.

For our Friends of SMART commitment, we are open to helping with volunteer eyes on the track (a suggestion from director Joe Naujokas, which he likened to volunteer fire departments) and community outreach. How can we (all) help?