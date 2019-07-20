The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 20, 2019, 12:05AM

“No, I don’t have any pizza coupons for filling out these forms.”

SHERYL NADEAU, Petaluma

“The census loves you. From head to toe, you are the perfect American.”

ELFI FLIESS, Reston, Virginia

“We can’t ask about citizenship, so we’re counting selected households twice. Congratulations.”

MARK BOWMAN, Santa Rosa

“So would you be willing to answer a citizenship question voluntarily?”

JACK BAUMAN, Windsor

“… and then we analyze your responses and tell you which Kardashian you match with.”

BROOKE CLYDE, Santa Rosa

“This is just for the census. No need to plead the Fifth Amendment.”

RICHARD SMITH, Santa Rosa

