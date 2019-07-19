PD Editorial: Yosemite’s landmarks regain their names

To paraphrase an English playwright who needs no introduction, the Ahwahnee by any other name would still be the Ahwahnee. You might as well try to rename El Capitan or Half Dome. It was nevertheless welcome news that the National Park Service and a former concessionaire settled a lawsuit that stripped historic names from the Ahwahnee Hotel and other Yosemite National Park landmarks, including the Wawona Hotel and Curry Village.

In 2015, after losing its contract to manage food services and lodging in Yosemite, Delaware North headed for the courthouse. Asserting that it owned trademarks for Ahwahnee and several other familiar names, the company demanded $51 million in compensation. The Park Service refused, and the Ahwahnee became the Yosemite Majestic Lodge and the Wawona Hotel became the Big Trees Lodge — officially, anyway. Other new names were introduced and widely ignored.

Some of the old names dated to the 19th century. And they started reappearing Monday, beginning with Curry Village, soon after the Park Service and its current concessionaire, Aramark, announced a $12 million settlement with Delaware North. The $3.8 million cost to taxpayers is regrettable, but regaining Yosemite’s history is priceless.

