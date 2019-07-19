PD Editorial: Citizen government needs you

There’s a lot of small “d” democracy in Sonoma County — publicly elected boards and commissions that oversee fire protection, water delivery, parks, utilities and other essential community services. You won’t see board members’ names in the paper often, and most of them don’t get paid, but without their efforts, local control would be little more than a philosophy for government.

These special districts have many of the same powers as cities and counties — signing contracts, hiring employees, purchasing property and, with voter approval, issuing bonds and imposing parcel taxes. Yet they over get overlooked, and they often lack candidates for board seats.

In November, voters will choose board members in a dozen special districts: Graton and Graton community services, Glen Ellen Fire, Bodega Bay Public Utility, Camp Meeker, Monte Rio and Russian River recreation and parks, Forestville Water, Rains Creek/Hiatt Road, Russian River, Sonoma Mountain and Timber Cove county water. Opportunities for public service abound. Check your local district or the Sonoma County registrar of voters for the opportunity near you.

Filing opened Monday and closes Aug. 9, or five days later should an incumbent fail to file for reelection.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.