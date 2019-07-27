Guest Editorial: Creating a greener planet, one building at a time

This editorial is from the Petaluma Argus-Courier:

Vulnerabilities in our aging electric transmission system have been laid bare during recent wildfires. Several of the deadliest fires to ravage the state in recent years were caused by wind toppling trees into power lines.

PG&E, acknowledging the potential for more catastrophic blazes, has said it will turn off the power when the wind gets strong. While this may prevent fires in the short term, it is hardly a long-term strategy to upgrade the power grid, and it could cause chaos in those communities that lose power.

A more robust solution would be to bury power lines, which is already done in most parts of urban areas. Look outside your window. Unless you live in a rural area, chances are you won’t see any power lines since they are underground.

Burying the wires would certainly make the grid more resilient, but it would take decades and likely billions of dollars, which would be passed on to ratepayers. Another solution would be to decentralize electric generation, moving away from large power plants with wires crisscrossing the state delivering power to businesses and residents.

If every home and business contained its own power plant, there would be no need for dangerous overhead power delivery wires, or costly underground wires. That’s essentially what rooftop solar panels do, generating local electricity without the need for transmission.

When combined with good battery storage for times when the sun isn’t shining, rooftop solar has the added benefits of reducing energy costs and reducing climate-changing greenhouse gas emissions.

Moving toward an electric grid that is heavy on locally generated rooftop solar power will be costly, to be sure. For existing home owners, plenty of incentives exist to bring down the initial cost, and the savings over the long term make the investment worthwhile.

But what about new construction? How can we get developers to add rooftop solar as a rule rather than an exception? Well, for starters, we could make it a rule.

This is what Petaluma is moving toward as it considers adopting so-called reach codes, additions to the city’s building code that go above the base state energy code requirements and would result in greener buildings. One such reach code could be to require new buildings include rooftop solar.

Others could mandate greater energy efficiency standards, eliminate natural gas hookups or require electric vehicle changing stations with new construction. Petaluma is on the right track and should adopt a set of reach codes for the 2020 building code update.

City leaders have stated that reducing climate change is a top priority. Besides our food and transportation systems, powering our buildings is a leading cause of climate change. It is also more frequently a liability in wildfire season.

By adopting green building codes that include rooftop solar, the city can reduce its carbon footprint while making a more resilient electric grid.