Close to Home: A crucial next step for fire safety

Sonoma County is focusing considerable effort on fire protection and community resilience, but one huge subject isn’t getting the attention it urgently deserves.

Effective fire protection and community resilience can be considered to rest on three legs.

One is fire suppression. Here, Sonoma County seems to be considerably improving its effectiveness, by reorganizing its assets, increasing funding, improving communications, etc. As a teacher, I would assign a grade of B.

The second area is emergency preparedness and evacuation procedures, which must be in place before a fire starts. COPE (Citizens Organized to Prepare for Emergencies) coverage of the county is still quite spotty, and overall and small-community evacuation plans aren’t in place yet. Grade: C-.

The third component, fuel reduction and fire prevention, gets an undiluted F. And it is the most important, since effective reduction of fire fuels will make the “challenge” of the other two components much easier; in fact, it could to a certain extent “pre-defeat” fires. On the other hand, failure of reduction and prevention will make fighting fires far harder, more costly and even impossible.

Some cities have in place aggressive programs for weed and brush reduction, but unincorporated areas are woefully unprepared, even to the point of constituting “untamed jungles,” as recent Press Democrat articles have highlighted. What few steps have been taken have been hesitant, late, poorly funded and largely ineffective.

Those same four adjectives apply to the much-touted Ordinance 6148, Abatement of Hazardous Vegetation and Combustible Materials, of which my Fitch Mountain area was a pilot area. The result is pretty much the same unabated jungle. The ordinance urgently needs improvements and better enforcement: Legal measures for compulsory cooperation by property owners are inadequate when measured against the enormity, and urgency, of the job that needs to be done. Other scattered initiatives, such as roadside vegetation trimming, are usually timid in extent and almost cosmetic.

All of this is far too little, far too late and with no real pressing timetable. We deserve better from our representatives, desperately and urgently.

In fact, the supervisors have already approved another path forward, which could lead to a county of truly fire-resilient communities:

In an April 2 report, the county administrator and Permit Sonoma called upon “Fire Safe Sonoma, Inc. (the countywide Fire Safe Council), to promptly establish effective local fire safe councils (LFSCs) and provide high quality outreach and education about wildfire loss prevention throughout Sonoma County. Properly supported, local fire safe councils foster and promote wildfire education, write and manage grant projects to address prioritized risks, and act as a conduit to help galvanize entire communities towards positive behavioral change. Their work is an extremely cost-efficient means to compound the benefits of fire prevention and preparedness work performed directly by fire officials and public agencies.”

That is, in fact, a terrific blueprint. What we lack at this point, as the supervisors recognize, are urgency-driven, comprehensive, integrated, community-based organizations and programs that can access and apply across fire-prone areas all the resources that will create fire-aware, fire-resilient and fire-prepared communities.

Local Fire Safe Councils, with increased human resources, could work closely with county agencies and “translate” county and state resources in a capillary fashion across their base communities. By serving as umbrella organizations, these groups could mount coordinated efforts focused on all their constituent microcommunities and over entire firesheds, thus ensuring no one is left out. Most importantly, local residents would be proactively buying in to their own protection, instead of waiting for it to be provided to them from above, as is the case now.

Absent local fire safe councils, it is likely that future county efforts will continue to be partial, non-integrated, noncomprehensive and ultimately a failure when measured against the enormity of the threat.

The supervisors should proceed immediately to organize and fund the establishment of a Sonoma County network of local fire safe councils.

Dave Henderson teaches Italian at Santa Rosa Junior College and is a former president of the Fitch Mountain Association. He lives in Healdsburg.