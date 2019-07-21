Close to Home: State can’t tie ballot acess to tax returns

State Sen. Mike McGuire recently delivered an impassioned speech in favor of Senate Bill 27 — a bill requiring candidates for president to disclose their income tax returns if they wish their name to appear on ballots printed in California.

McGuire, who co-sponsored the bill, said that “presidential candidates need to put their own interests aside in the name of transparency.” Though he denied the bill was aimed specifically at the current president, he did say “it’s time that President Trump steps up, stops with the obstruction and follows through with 40 years of time-honored tradition that has made this nation’s democracy stronger.”

Critics point to the president’s reticence regarding his taxes as evidence that he has something to hide and suggest that scrutiny of his returns would reveal grounds for impeachment and removal from office.

Whether these critics are correct in their suspicions or not, there are important constitutional issues that ought to be considered before our elected officials devise mechanisms to force the president’s tax data into the open.

Ballot access schemes are hardly unprecedented. In the 1990s, for instance, the people of Arkansas enacted a change to the state’s constitution that barred any incumbent House member or senator from appearing on the ballot after serving more than a prescribed number of terms. Such incumbents might still run for office, but they would have to prevail in a write-in campaign if they wished to retain their position.

The matter was litigated and ultimately decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. Writing for the majority in the case of U.S. Term Limits, Inc. v. Thornton, Justice John Paul Stevens held that the law violated the qualification clauses of Article I of the Constitution. These two clauses impose three qualifications for service in Congress: age, residency and citizenship. The court held that these qualifications were exclusive and that any effort by a state to add to them was preempted by the Constitution.

The court considered the state’s argument that no incumbent was actually rendered ineligible to run for office or to serve if elected. The court rejected the argument on the grounds that barring a candidate’s access to the ballot on the basis of prior service was the functional equivalent of adding qualifications that the framers never contemplated.

SB 27 operates no differently than Arkansas’ invalid law, and it aims to achieve a similar end — to hobble the efforts of constitutionally qualified candidates to appear on the ballot and compete for office.

SB 27 is also suspect in that it identifies a political sin in the form of nondisclosure of tax information and prescribes a punishment in the form of exclusion from the ballot. As the right to serve in elected office is one reserved to any person meeting the qualifications set forth in the Constitution, the bill represents an attack on the civil liberty of candidates. And because it is truly aimed at one person in particular — Donald Trump — it takes on a remarkable resemblance to one of the great threats to freedom that the framers sought to eliminate: the dreaded bill of attainder.

Transparency among our elected officials is greatly desired. The president is fairly criticized for his lack of it. However, SB 27 appears to breach important constitutional limitations on government power, all in the name of achieving something the Constitution doesn’t require. The law’s goal may be laudable. The means chosen to achieve it are not.

Rex Grady is an attorney, author and professor of constitutional law and legal history at Empire College. He lives in Santa Rosa.

