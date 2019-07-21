PD Editorial: A new police chief with deep roots in Santa Rosa

In Capt. Rainier Navarro, Santa Rosa is getting an experienced police chief and a leader who won’t need any helping finding his way around town.

Navarro, a 27-year veteran of the Santa Rosa Police Department, was named Thursday to succeed Chief Hank Schreeder, who plans to retire on July 31.

In selecting Navarro over two outside candidates, City Manager Sean McGlynn extends a recent tradition of picking a new chief from within the ranks of the department.

There also is a break with the past: Navarro, 49, will be the first Latino to serve as police chief in Sonoma County’s largest city.

That’s especially noteworthy given the city’s increasing diversity, which accelerated with the long-overdue annexation of Roseland two years ago.

But it’s the breadth and depth of Navarro’s experience that prepared him to lead a police force with 182 officers and a $59.3 million annual budget.

As he worked his way up the ranks, Navarro was a beat cop, a detective, a supervisor and a commander. He worked in the violent crime and gang units, moving up to be a sergeant on the gang detail. After becoming a lieutenant, he supervised the traffic division and special events, such as the festivals and Ironman races that bring large crowds downtown.

Navarro was promoted to captain in 2015 and helped develop of the city’s outreach and enforcement program for homeless camps. He implemented an anti-gang program for local school students and worked on the department’s expansion into Roseland, which was part of the sheriff’s jurisdiction before the annexation.

Becoming chief seems like the natural next step.

Navarro comes to his new job with several advantages: crime in Santa Rosa has steadily declined in recent years, tracking with state and national trends; intradepartmental conflicts faded after a change at the top in 2008; officer-involved shootings and other deadly force incidents that can strain community relations have been rare in recent years; and the department has benefited from a special sales tax approved by Santa Rosa voters in 2004.

As chief, Navarro says he wants to focus on training procedures, especially for de- escalating tense situations, crisis intervention and responding to active-shooter situations. He also wants to adopt new technology to increase efficiency.

Those are good goals. We encourage Navarro to add another: transparency.

Under Schreeder’s otherwise solid leadership, the city resisted a new state law requiring law enforcement agencies to release previously secret records involving officer-involved shootings and other uses of extreme force as well as sustained complaints of sexual misconduct and dishonesty by officers. The department still has released only a handful of records since dropping its objections almost three months ago.

We also would like to see the city bring back an outside police auditor to review the handling of public complaints, discipline and use-of-force incidents. From 2016 through last year, the program provided valuable oversight, and generally affirmed the professionalism of officers and commanders alike. It was halted after a public conflict over homeless enforcement between the auditor and members of the City Council. Bringing in a new auditor is ultimately a decision for the city manager and the council, but support from the chief couldn’t hurt.

Navarro plans to start his tenure with a series of community meetings. No city official, except perhaps the mayor, has a higher public profile than the police chief. After a long career with the police department, Navarro knows Santa Rosa very well. Giving residents a chance to get to know him is a great way to start his new job. Welcome, chief.

