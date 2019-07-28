Steinberg: Building permanent housing alone won’t solve homelessness

While serving in the state Legislature, I wrote California’s Mental Health Services Act and later sponsored its housing offshoot, No Place Like Home. The idea of the legislation was to establish a “housing first” mentality in California that prioritized getting people off the streets and into permanent housing, where they could then get supportive services for mental illness, substance abuse and other issues.

I still believe strongly in the concept of housing first, but I’ve also come to see that focusing primarily on permanent housing is insufficient. We simply don’t have the housing stock necessary to address our current crisis, and building it will take too long and cost too much. We need an infusion of short-term shelter and housing options to serve as a bridge for those currently living on our streets.

Today, some 130,000 Californians are homeless. More than two-thirds of them are living outdoors, where they are vulnerable to disease, violence and deterioration of their mental and physical health. Record numbers of them are dying. In Los Angeles, deaths among the unsheltered homeless are up 76% over the last five years. In Sacramento, where I am mayor, unsheltered homeless deaths are up 75% since last year.

We now have a new governor who has vowed to make reducing chronic homelessness a top state priority. His first budget showed he is willing to back his promise.

But what will it take to get there? First, we need to establish the legal right of all people to sleep inside either through executive, legislative or court action. Establishing this right is a necessary prod for the state to build sufficient shelter. Second, we need to establish an obligation for those camping on the streets or on the riverbanks to come inside. And third, we need to have enough places to house -- even temporarily -- those without access to shelter, because the courts have been clear that illegal camping laws can’t be enforced unless shelter is available.

A housing-first approach is still crucial. Desperate people need to first be gotten inside before intensive support and services can be effective. But we need options beyond permanent housing, and we simply don’t have enough.

For a model, we can look to New York.

Nearly 40 years ago, New York City began implementing a court-ordered consent decree under a lawsuit known as Callahan vs. Carey. The lawsuit was brought on behalf of several men who were denied beds in shelters that had no space, and the court’s ruling required the city to provide indoor shelter to all its homeless residents.

In the decades since, the city has met its obligation by placing people in hotels, motels and so-called clustered apartments. Critics have said the city’s policies encourage people to stay too long, but the shift undeniably has provided reliable shelter for the vast bulk of New York’s homeless residents.

Now the city is phasing out its old approach. Instead of run-down apartments and hotels, it is constructing 90 high-volume shelters, adding wraparound services, and committing to more aggressively moving people into longer-term or permanent housing.

In 2019, New York City will spend about $1.6 billion to shelter 75,000 people. Our unsheltered population numbers about 90,000. I believe the cost of getting them indoors would be a bargain considering what California spends on public safety and cleanup without actually getting people off the streets. I think Californians would overwhelmingly agree.