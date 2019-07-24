Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Grand jury process

EDITOR: I am delighted that Mary R. Wright has read and agrees with some of the issues highlighted by the Sonoma County civil grand jury’s recent reports (“Grand jury reports,” Letters, July 10). The grand jury has broad investigative powers and can highlight problems and failures in county governance. However, it doesn’t have the power to enforce any of its recommendations. That doesn’t mean that its work is pointless.

California law requires targets of reports to publish a formal response to the grand jury’s findings and recommendations within three months. Their responses are posted on the grand jury website. Sometimes the entity in charge will respond with an explanation of why the entity cannot implement a recommendation. The next year’s grand jury reviews these responses and determines if they are adequate and reasonable.

The Sonoma County chapter of the California Grand Jury Association, composed of former jurors, also reviews responses and monitors the actions promised.

The system works best if the public voices, to their elected officials, those grand jury findings that are compelling. A review of past reports will show that many recommendations are implemented, sometimes taking several years.

On balance, I believe the county is well served by the grand jury system and the independent oversight that it provides.

PETER ANDREWS

President, Grand Jury Association, Sonoma County chapter

Recycling rules

EDITOR: As I finished dinner, I emptied the plastic dressing bottle. I tried to clean the container, with little success but a lot of wasted water. I wanted to do what Recology wants me to do. I am their servant.

Then I took the cellophane wrap from my corn and the aluminum wrap from my taco. They went to the landfill. I had a can of beer before dinner and a plastic bottle of iced tea with dinner and tossed the can and bottle into a paper recycle bag. Don’t use plastic bags for recycle items, I am told.

I was ready for ice cream. What do I do with the waxed container? Before I went to bed I had a cookie from a rigid plastic container. What do I do with that container?

Before dinner, I bought some flowers and planted them. The flowers from Friedman’s, one of my favorite stores, came in plastic containers. I drove to the store in my nonhybrid, nonelectric car. Are these flower containers biodegradable or are they landfill?

As a typical consumer, I may have sinned grievously. Or perhaps I was just a confused and caring citizen. The many mixed messages are creating a conscience pang.

STEPHEN P. COLLINS

Petaluma

A tougher DUI law

EDITOR: Michael Davis’ suggestions for dealing with drunken drivers are not enough to be a deterrent to driving while drunk (“Repeat DUI offenders,” Letters, Sunday). I suggest the following, along with counseling on alcohol abuse:

First offense: license revoked for one year.

Second offense: license revoked for two years.

Third offense: license permanently revoked.

It shouldn’t matter how much time had elapsed between offenses. Additionally, if any offense results in injury and/or death, there should be jail time and permanent license revocation.

And if an offender is caught driving with a suspended or revoked license, there should be jail time. With any luck, offenders will learned their lesson before committing a second or third offense.

CAROLE I. HUYGEN

Rohnert Park

Trump’s associates

EDITOR: I grew up being told that one is judged by the company one keeps. Americans who love their country have a good reason to be distraught. The man in the White House surrounds himself with human detritus. From Cabinet members displaying disgracefully corrupt conduct to his wealthy friends who behave like they are immune to consequences, Donald Trump is begging to be judged harshly.

We all have an insensitive friend or acquaintance with little regard for women. But the number of Trumpsters accused of inappropriate behavior with women is staggering.

Trump’s interviews with Howard Stern document Trump oozing his sexist, superficial regard for women, speaking of them not as people but rather as objects placed on earth to fulfill his carnal desires.

Additional file footage and print interviews that show Trump boasting about his friendly relationships with fellow misogynists force Trump into damage control mode, bloviating about how he barely knew them at all.

The “Access Hollywood” tape revealed how Trump regards women. His numerous acquaintances who choose similar paths are being exposed for the deviants they truly are. If we judge this president by the company he keeps, we must deal with him like the malefactor he is.

JAROLD WRIGHT

Santa Rosa

Ignorance and power

EDITOR: We have no one to blame but ourselves. The national reluctance to acknowledge racism, much less address it, isn’t new. Using racism as a tool is as old as the country itself — the latest is the incarceration of children and asylum seekers in concentration camps. Call them detention centers or internment camps if you will, but notice who’s in them — not white people.

During the past 60-plus years of my life, I’ve watched the population being dumbed down with a corresponding increase in propaganda that plays to their fears. When Lindsey Graham calls a group of congresswomen of color “socialists” and “communists” (propaganda) in the same sentence, we see the depth of fear and ignorance in the halls of government. Ignorance holds onto power tenaciously.

These young women of color scare the bejesus out of the old guard. They speak out intelligently and are informed on issues. They refuse to “know their place.” The congressional old guard needs to listen to the younger generation. Greed and the need for power over others got us in the situations we face today. Neither denial and avoidance nor demonization of the “other” will solve the nation’s real problems.

VIRGINIA R. HARRIS

Sebastopol

