Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Grand jury process

EDITOR: I am delighted that Mary R. Wright has read and agrees with some of the issues highlighted by the Sonoma County civil grand jury’s recent reports (“Grand jury reports,” Letters, July 10). The grand jury has broad investigative powers and can highlight problems and failures in county governance. However, it doesn’t have the power to enforce any of its recommendations. That doesn’t mean that its work is pointless.

California law requires targets of reports to publish a formal response to the grand jury’s findings and recommendations within three months. Their responses are posted on the grand jury website. Sometimes the entity in charge will respond with an explanation of why the entity cannot implement a recommendation. The next year’s grand jury reviews these responses and determines if they are adequate and reasonable.

The Sonoma County chapter of the California Grand Jury Association, composed of former jurors, also reviews responses and monitors the actions promised.

The system works best if the public voices, to their elected officials, those grand jury findings that are compelling. A review of past reports will show that many recommendations are implemented, sometimes taking several years.

On balance, I believe the county is well served by the grand jury system and the independent oversight that it provides.

PETER ANDREWS

President, Grand Jury Association, Sonoma County chapter

Recycling rules

EDITOR: As I finished dinner, I emptied the plastic dressing bottle. I tried to clean the container, with little success but a lot of wasted water. I wanted to do what Recology wants me to do. I am their servant.

Then I took the cellophane wrap from my corn and the aluminum wrap from my taco. They went to the landfill. I had a can of beer before dinner and a plastic bottle of iced tea with dinner and tossed the can and bottle into a paper recycle bag. Don’t use plastic bags for recycle items, I am told.

I was ready for ice cream. What do I do with the waxed container? Before I went to bed I had a cookie from a rigid plastic container. What do I do with that container?

Before dinner, I bought some flowers and planted them. The flowers from Friedman’s, one of my favorite stores, came in plastic containers. I drove to the store in my nonhybrid, nonelectric car. Are these flower containers biodegradable or are they landfill?

As a typical consumer, I may have sinned grievously. Or perhaps I was just a confused and caring citizen. The many mixed messages are creating a conscience pang.

STEPHEN P. COLLINS

Petaluma

A tougher DUI law

EDITOR: Michael Davis’ suggestions for dealing with drunken drivers are not enough to be a deterrent to driving while drunk (“Repeat DUI offenders,” Letters, Sunday). I suggest the following, along with counseling on alcohol abuse:

First offense: license revoked for one year.

Second offense: license revoked for two years.

Third offense: license permanently revoked.

It shouldn’t matter how much time had elapsed between offenses. Additionally, if any offense results in injury and/or death, there should be jail time and permanent license revocation.