Abcarian: Enticed by promises they could start cannabis companies, people of color are still waiting

Marcy Lyles, a single mother of three boys, has been trying to break into the cannabis business for a while now.

She is black, low-income and a resident of the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles, which makes her a perfect candidate for the city’s cannabis social equity program, designed to give the people and places most affected by the misbegotten war on drugs a piece of the potentially lucrative cannabis business.

And yet on Tuesday, she wept in frustration as she recounted the slow pace of the city’s licensing program. She and eight others in the same predicament had gathered in a vacant storefront on Crenshaw Boulevard to talk to me about their experiences.

It’s been more than two years since the Los Angeles City Council passed its first ordinances regulating the newly legal cannabis business, and still, no social equity licenses have been granted.

“We’re sitting here and we are really begging,” said Lyles, 46, wiping away tears. “They said they were going to protect us. We accepted the offer. But I’m losing faith in my city. They don’t care about us. It’s terrible.”

As glossy dispensaries like MedMen and Dosist have sprouted on chic streets, people of color in the Crenshaw district and other struggling neighborhoods are spending thousands of dollars in rent for empty storefronts and warehouses they thought would be humming enterprises by now.

Moises Estrada, a one-time outlaw grower who wants to open a legal seed-to-sale business, said his landlord just doubled the rent on his empty downtown warehouse to $30,000.

Would-be dispensary operator Kika Keith’s rent for her empty storefront on Crenshaw also doubled, to $12,000. She is lucky to have partnered with Magnolia Wellness, a deep-pocketed cannabis firm from Sacramento that has given her the ability to hang on to the space. “In 2018,” said Keith, founder of a beverage company called Gorilla Life, “we were under the impression that everyone had to hurry up and start.”

In reality, it’s been hurry up and wait.

And wait some more.

“We’re watching people move forward and open their shops and make millions while we struggle to eat,” said Janve Sobers, 23, who left a public policy master’s degree program in New York and moved back to Los Angeles to create a delivery service with her mother, Mickey McKinney. They want to focus on serving older residents in their community.

“I came back here because I was proud L.A. was offering this opportunity for me to be an entrepreneur,” Sobers said. “For the last six months, no one has been responsive. So it makes me wonder, was this ever real?”

Yes, it’s real and it will happen, vowed Cat Packer, the city’s cannabis czar. Packer is sensitive to these complaints. She is responsible for implementing the city’s byzantine, ever-changing cannabis policy, including its social equity program.

A major reason for the delay is that the city’s first priority after legalization was to license 180 of the city’s existing legal dispensaries that were grandfathered in.

That took most of 2018.

And then, she said, it was not until this summer that the City Council allocated $3 million a year for three years to help walk inexperienced social equity applicants like Lyles through the arduous licensing process, and to help them learn how to run a cannabis businesses and woo investors. Packer calls this effort the “heart and soul” of the program.