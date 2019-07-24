Santiago: Puerto Rico governor could end crisis with two words

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló could end the island’s political crisis with two little words: I resign.

He should have already done so, but he’s rejecting growing calls for him to step down, announcing merely that he will not seek reelection.

He’s unlikely to survive any more mismanagement of a U.S. commonwealth that has been in a recession for a decade, and that despite Rosselló’s unpopular austerity measures, is still billions of dollars in debt.

He’s unlikely to survive his administration’s latest corruption scandal — the funneling of $15.5 million in contracts to politically connected consultants — and his employees’ use of private communication channels to conduct public business.

And he’s certainly not going to survive what 889 pages of leaked group chat exchanges with close associates reveal about his integrity, his character — his use of words so offensive they surpass even President Trump’s vulgarity.

His favorite word in Spanish to refer to female critics of his administration: whore.

His disdain for the LGBTQ community — and in the same breath again, for women — comes through in a gratuitous and contorted homophobic swipe at singer Ricky Martin’s sexual orientation.

“Dear Oversight Board, Go F— Yourself,” Rosselló wrote about the federal board overseeing Puerto Rico’s financial crisis.

The profanity-laced messages between Rosselló and 11 of his Cabinet members and top aides on the messaging app Telegram (his “brothers,” he calls them) were published by Puerto Rico’s Center for Investigative Journalism. Bravo.

Rightly so, Puerto Ricans on the island and the mainland are demanding Rosselló’s resignation — #RickyResign — during massive protests that included celebrities like Martin and rapper Bad Bunny in San Juan and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda at a rally in New York.

Some protests on the island have turned violent and destructive, and police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on demonstrators gathered recently in front of the official governor’s residence, La Fortaleza.

Other protests are small but poignant, as was that of a woman who walked into a municipal office, took down Rosselló’s photograph, and placed it on the floor face down.

Young and old, whatever the political party, they’re sickened by their governor’s behavior.

But their grievances are more profound than just about the titillating chats.

The violence and clashes with police are the expression of unaddressed anger and frustration at the lack of solutions to deep-rooted problems on an island that is neither sovereign nation nor U.S. state.

Historic corruption and incompetent governance are chief among the issues.

It was bad enough that Rosselló’s response to the devastation of catastrophic Hurricane Maria in 2017 was slow and inept, allowing Trump to mock his government and get away with giving Puerto Ricans, who are American citizens, less aid than they needed and deserved.

It took Rosselló an entire year to acknowledge the 4,625 deaths in the aftermath of Maria, charted in a Harvard University study. His idea of recovery included covering up the extent of the problems.

Darkness only breeds more corruption — and we’re seeing the results with the FBI arrests of Rosselló’s head of Health Insurance Administration and the Secretary of Education on corruption indictments.