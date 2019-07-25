Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Public facilities

EDITOR: I clearly recall seeing Santa Rosa’s new Courthouse Square for the first time. The first question that came to mind was, where is the public restroom? Is that it in the southwest corner? No, that is something else.

If the primary purpose of a public square is to provide a place for public gathering and events, surely it is the location for a public restroom.

If Hugh Futrell plans to open a hotel on the public square for personal profit, he must consider that the primary purpose of the public square is to serve public needs. His out-of-town guests, whom we welcome to the city, will have their own restrooms in his hotel.

Unless he is offering continuous public access to facilities in his hotel, he should not work to deny the rest of us a convenient loo when we are gathered in the square (“Santa Rosa delays plan for public toilet,” July 11).

MARY BLOM

Santa Rosa

The whole story

EDITOR: There’s so much written now about Donald Trump being a racist, but that’s only part of the story. The whole story needs to be written and exposed.

Trump tramples on the Constitution he’s sworn to defend.

Trump’s administration depends on secrecy for its activities: His meeting with Vladimir Putin, withholding his income tax returns from public view, discouraging people from appearing before congressional committees, etc.

This is not consistent with how a free and open government works.

Trump doesn’t take seriously the Russian interference in the 2016 election and, apparently, hasn’t taken steps to preclude such interference in the 2020 election.

Trump takes the word of Putin and ignores the findings of his own intelligence advisers. Why?

Trump resists the constitutional right of the House to oversee actions of his administration. A case can be made that Trump sees himself as above the law.

This is a partial list of the assaults the Trump administration has made on free and open government. The story needs to be told in total and not released piecemeal.

TOM BRUNNER

Petaluma

A rail safety drone?

EDITOR: Back in the old days, when the steam carriage was first tried in England, a law was passed that required a person to walk in front of the carriage with a lantern to warn the public of the approach of this new threat to the lives of others on the highway.

Here in the high-tech world of now, we could easily manage a drone of sorts, say an electric car, running ahead of the train by 20 to 40 seconds. The drone could stop on a dime and avoid hitting any object on the track.

The train would have time to avoid hitting the drone as the emergency brakes would be automatically deployed. Drones are relatively cheap, and this is a way to extend the vision of the train operator and/or automate the emergency braking system.

It would still be possible for a determined person to get onto the tracks, but there would be less time, and accidental incidents such as sleeping on the tracks or stalled cars could be reduced.

JOE GUTHRIE

Sonoma

Abortion access

EDITOR: While abortion has been legal in the U.S. thanks to the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, abortion care remains out of reach for too many people. The reason? The Hyde Amendment, first passed in 1976, bans coverage of abortion for women enrolled in Medicaid health insurance.