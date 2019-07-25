Ladkani: Why you should care about saving the vaquita

Why should you care about the vaquita, a tiny porpoise you have probably never seen, living in a sea you may have never touched, with a fate tied to a fish you likely didn’t know existed?

Because the vaquita is a powerful symbol of what we are losing on our planet. If we can’t save this smallest and most endangered porpoise on earth, what hope is there for rhinos, tigers or elephants? Unless governments and societies the world over get much more involved in saving endangered creatures, we will be destined to live in a terribly quiet world with nothing wild.

The vaquita is on the brink of extinction. Fewer than 15 are believed to exist, all in the Sea of Cortez, the gulf separating Baja California from mainland Mexico. As the giant sea-bass totoabas are poached, vaquitas — nicknamed “pandas of the sea” for their black-rimmed eyes and mouth — are caught as bycatch in massive commercial fishing nets and die.

The drop in vaquita numbers from almost 570 in 1997 to a fraction of that today is directly linked to organized crime, which drives the trafficking in totoaba swim bladders with complete disregard for the destruction it leaves behind. A single bladder can fetch up to $100,000 in China. There are millions to be made off of them, which makes the trade almost unstoppable without the implementation of radical measures.

It is not like the Mexican authorities haven’t tried. They declared the vaquita habitat a natural reserve, imposed a fishing ban, helped fund the VaquitaCPR rescue program, made the use of gill nets illegal and started a compensation program for fishermen barred from going out to sea. None of this has been able to stop the killing spree.

The chaos began after the Chinese hunted the bahaba, a giant sea bass in nearby waters, to the brink of extinction about a decade ago. As they searched for a replacement, they found it nearly 8,000 miles away in the totoaba, inhabiting an incredibly beautiful ecosystem that undersea explorer Jacques Cousteau once described as “the aquarium of the world.”

After the Chinese mafia of Tijuana joined forces with the Mexican drug cartels, the brutal hunt began for the totoaba, nicknamed “the cocaine of the sea.” Both the vaquita and the totoaba are listed as critically endangered by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

To catch the totoaba, fishermen are lured into illegality by the prospect of riches and later extorted by the cartels. They drop thousands of gill nets into the sea, anchoring them to the ocean floor, creating walls of death. In addition to annihilating the totoaba, the nets snare turtles, sharks, sea lions, birds, even whales. The vaquita is the most endangered victim of this slaughter.

The laws to protect the marine environment in the Sea of Cortez are weakly enforced. Illegal fishing is still widely viewed in Mexico as a petty crime and widespread corruption enables it, especially among the military and police. Mexico’s new government under President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has shown little interest in environmental issues, even halting a program that provided monetary compensation to fisherman barred from all fishing within the vaquita refuge — driving more of them into working illegally with the cartels.