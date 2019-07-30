Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

Facial recognition tech

EDITOR: Many U.S. cities have facial recognition software installed on public cameras. This use of software is a clear violation of our right to privacy. Cities have no business spying on citizens who have done nothing wrong. The government has no right to collect our facial features for whatever reason it sees fit.

I urge everyone reading this letter to write to the members of your city council asking them to ban facial recognition software from being used where you live.

We have to take action to make sure the government respects our right to privacy. If we don’t ensure that our privacy is protected, who will?

JOE SALAZAR

Santa Rosa

Oppressive art

EDITOR: Do the defenders of the George Washington High School mural understand whose teachable moment this is (“By destroying mural, SF aims to sanitize history,” Editorial, Thursday)? Native American and black children live out the legacies of genocide and slavery daily. They don’t need reminders of it; they don’t have the luxury of forgetting. Forcing them to look at depictions of the murder and subjugation of their ancestors just reinforces the trauma they and their people have already been through.

So, to my dear fellow white people, this is our “teachable moment.” Art that exudes oppression isn’t sacrosanct just because it has been around for a long time. This is just the California edition of the movement to remove Confederate statues across the South.

BETH WARNER

Petaluma

A traffic nuisance

EDITOR: Your article on the Iroman 70.3 triathlon said that Sam Appleton is “a known quantity in Sonoma County” (“Athletes test mettle,” Sunday). I doubt that you could find 3 of 100 Sonoma County residents who could tell you who he is. That includes Santa Rosa Mayor Tom Schwedhelm, who lives on the west side but had the good sense to be out of town on Saturday.

As a sporting event, the triathlon shouldn’t have been on pages A3 and A4, it should have been competing for space on pages C4, C6 or C7 with Sonoma’s NHRA Nationals and the Healdsburg Prune Packers.

The only reason that the triathlon rates page A3 is for the disruption it causes for much of Sonoma County twice a year. And yet your article doesn’t mention a single road delay or detour. Why is that?

RON WILLIAMS

Santa Rosa

Mueller is no hero

EDITOR: Heroes put themselves at risk to save innocent civilians. Heroes fall on a grenade to save their platoon. Robert Mueller proved he isn’t an American hero. He took the bureaucrat’s way out. A hero would have spoken openly and truthfully to America — to safeguard our democracy.

I don’t know what Mueller would have said, but if he was an American hero he would have told Congress the truth, without regard to his career or reputation. Mueller may have been a hero when he served in Vietnam, but no longer.

ROY MARTINEZ

Petaluma

Outlaw animal scrambles

EDITOR: Kudos to the Sonoma County Fair for canceling the cruel pig scrambles (“Longtime pig scramble ends,” July 21). Others should follow suit. (You listening, Woodside Junior Rodeo?) All such animal “scrambles” and children’s “mutton busting” events should be outlawed statewide.