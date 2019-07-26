Friday’s Letters to the Editor

A career at risk

EDITOR: I have been an independent travel adviser in California for more than 10 years. It allowed me to work at home while taking care of my husband who was post-polio and had Alzheimer’s. It also allowed me to take him on cruises at reduced rates, as a concierge host. This was a very effective business model for our situation and allowed me to pay taxes to support our government, too. My husband is dead, now, but I continue to work. This will be my best year ever.

If Assembly Bill 5, currently making its way through the state Senate, is enacted without amendment, thousands of travel advisers in California and across the country will no longer have the option of rendering their services as independent business owners to the agencies that currently engage them, and it will kill my business.

HELEN MEGAN

Santa Rosa

Help for Medi-Cal patients

EDITOR: The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors will determine the usage of 700 acres of open space at the Sonoma Developmental Center, as well as the controversial 72 acres at the Chanate Road property.

I urge our supervisors to be compassionate and require a Medi-Cal-only skilled nursing facility on these properties. None exists in Sonoma County.

These parcels are ideal, and the need isn’t debatable.

Yes, there are some skilled nursing facilities, but beds are given to patients with insurance because of revenue. Besides our need for affordable housing, we must look after our vulnerable residents with dementia and physical disabilities who only have Medi-Cal. They need loving support, which means families and friends visiting.

Sadly, we who take care of our loved ones are told there are no beds, so those who need us are dispatched elsewhere. Case in point: The Press Democrat’s article about 101-year-old Mabel Barnfield, whose 90-year-old sister could not visit because she was sent to Novato.

Fortunately, compassionate people helped Mabel return to Santa Rosa, so her sister had a few weeks with her before her death. Supervisors, it is time to provide a well-planned, pleasant, comfortable skilled nursing facility where Medi-Cal is welcome.

DEB SHERMAN

Santa Rosa

Anti-terror programs

EDITOR: At least you put Sunday’s article about cuts to federal anti-terror programs on the front page, but you should have put it as the top big bold headline (“Feds cutting anti- terror programs,” Sunday).

I was even more disturbed when I went online and couldn’t find the article at all. This is so serious and dangerous, in both what Trump and his administration are doing and the way The Press Democrat handled it. The end of the pig scramble got more space and a bigger headline. What on earth were you thinking?

VICKI WALLING

Santa Rosa

A cautionary tale

EDITOR: Since I’m retired, I thought applying for a U.S. census job would give me a chance to contribute to the 2020 count effort. After getting online, I found the right link to apply and I filled out the initial questionnaire, selecting “part-time” as my work preference. Little did I know what was to come next.

Evidentially, the census folks use Zip Recruiter as their means of matching job openings with potential candidates. Not only was my background information (funny, I was asked if I was a U.S. citizen) shared with the Census Bureau, but also with wineries, hotels, senior helper groups, tutor jobs, real estate companies, etc. Now I get about 40-50 annoying emails per day for full-time jobs I have no interest in.