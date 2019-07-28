Golis: Why fewer people will be living in single-family homes

In the name of slowing the escalation of housing prices, Oregon is poised to become the first state to abandon single-family zoning in the state’s largest cities. “In Portland, we’re just trying not to become San Francisco,” the speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives told the Los Angeles Times.

In Minneapolis, the City Council last year approved a new long-term zoning map that allows duplexes and triplexes anywhere in the city and declares the city’s intention to banish single-family zoning. One supporter of the new plan told Politico: “Lots of people want to live here. It’s a great city to live in. And we have used our city policies to keep people out.”

In California, there seems to be agreement that something needs to be done to expedite new housing construction. It’s a crisis, after all.

But there is no agreement about how to do it. In May, a controversial measure to remove barriers to multi-family construction in transit corridors was shelved for another year, a decision that confirmed the state’s abiding ambivalence toward housing. We, Californians, seem to believe that more housing is important, but we’re not sure it belongs in our neighborhood.

Eventually, even in California, the housing landscape will change. Reducing a community’s dependence on single-family homes becomes a way to slow the escalation of housing prices, make better use of existing urban land, accept that sprawl development can’t go on forever and acknowledge that wages aren’t keeping pace with the run-up in housing costs.

If you live in Sonoma County, all these issues should matter to you.

So what’s going on here? Like baseball, apple pie and hot dogs, isn’t every American guaranteed the right to own his or her own home on his or her own patch of dirt?

Well, no. The San Jose Mercury News reported Thursday that homeownership just hit a seven-year low. Only about half of all Californians, 53.2%, now own their homes. In 12 years, the newspaper also reported, the number of renters earning more than $150,000 a year has tripled.

For better and worse, most cities in the West have been designed — the polite word — to accommodate the automobile and the single-family home. A recent New York Times survey found that only single-family homes are permitted on 75% of the residential land in Los Angeles. It’s 77% in Portland.

There are many reasons for the high price of housing, but one of them is the demand for bigger houses on bigger lots. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the average size of an American home grew from 983 square feet in 1950 to 2,340 square feet in 2004.

New homes are getting smaller now, responding to the belated recognition that something has to be done about the cost of housing and the collateral costs associated with sprawl development.

But when the median price of a home is more than $1.5 million in San Francisco and almost $1.3 million in Santa Clara County, there is more work to do, and so there is talk of zoning changes that promote smaller homes, more multi-family housing and increased density in all kinds of neighborhoods.

Modest efforts to promote granny units in existing single-family neighborhoods may represent the first statewide effort to override hometown politics, but they likely won’t be the last.