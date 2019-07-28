Sunday’s Letters to the Editor

July 28, 2019, 12:13AM

Lax security

EDITOR: As a former bank auditor and 15-year resident of Santa Rosa, I was appalled to read about the lax cash-handling procedures in the Santa Rosa Diocese, where dozens of sacks of unaccounted-for money were found unsecured in a priest’s car as well as in a church office and in his home (“Diocese accuses priest of theft,” Tuesday).

Were there no procedures in place to ensure that weekly collection funds were being properly deposited into the correct bank accounts in a timely manner? Were there no verifications that those “second collection” funds were disbursed for intended purposes? Is there not a designated financial officer within the diocese who is responsible for oversight of cash handling and accounting controls in parishes and the chancery office?

Most other nonprofits would insist on a full audit — not just in the few parishes where that priest was assigned, but a thorough review of all financial records and procedures throughout the diocese. The fact that the local bishop is so clearly reluctant to call for such an outside examination is a huge red flag to any accounting professional.

It’s time to put an end to the old, failed approach of “we can take of this matter internally.”

FRANK DUNNIGAN

Phoenix, Arizona

Setting an example

EDITOR: I believe the present president forgot that our country is the United States of America. He has a base who support him even though a majority of them don’t always agree with his attacks on countries, organizations and people. Also, he has insulted many of our allies who have always supported us in wars, conflicts, human rights, tariffs and the concerns about our climate. He has sided with Russia and North Korea and ignored our intelligence agencies.

When I watched his North Carolina rally, I was very upset about the crowd encouraged by our president to tell four members of our Congress to go back home. I saw young children among the crowd along with adults telling the congresswomen to go back home. It reminded me of the Jackie Robinson movie “42,” when a father and son were watching the game and the dad was yelling the “N” word and eventually his son was yelling the same word. I just wonder how many young kids were yelling “go back home” because their parents were yelling those words in North Carolina.

Many of the people who the president would like to send back to where they came from are janitors, construction workers, doctors, nurses, teachers, professional athletes. Since I can’t list all of them, I just wonder what the president would do if they all decided to go back home. I would rather see him go back home in 2020.

TED CHAMBERLAIN

Santa Rosa

Wildlife-car collisions

EDITOR: It’s heartbreaking to see how many people were hurt in the tragic Lake County crash involving a mountain lion (“9 injured in crash involving mountain lion,” July 21). Such wildlife collisions take a massive ongoing toll across our state.

California drivers hit at least 23,000 large animals a year, according to State Farm. Wildlife-vehicle collisions on state roads in 2017 resulted in 12 human deaths and hundreds of people injured, according to the California Department of Transportation. Such collisions are pushing some California cougar populations toward local extinction.

Yet Caltrans is failing to systematically collect roadkill and wildlife-vehicle collision data that could help identify problem areas and protect drivers and wildlife, according to state documents obtained by my organization, the Center for Biological Diversity.

Other Western states — including Colorado and Utah — are identifying collision hotspots and using wildlife-crossing infrastructure to achieve collision reductions of more than 80%.

California lawmakers should pass legislation that pushes Caltrans to identify collision hotspots and make them safer. We can’t stop all such accidents, but we can do a lot more to protect human drivers and imperiled wildlife.

TIFFANY YAP

San Francisco

No free press

EDITOR: Forty-three years ago, the movie “Network” showed dramatically that the news was no longer the free press that the Constitution intended, but was now governed by commercial interests that published “news” designed to sell papers. That “tradition” exists in spades today as the media has become increasingly competitive.

Columnist Trudy Rubin excoriates, “A free press can never be taken for granted” (Wednesday). I could not find how old Ms. Rubin is, but I think she has been around long enough to know that the free press, as it once was, no longer exists, especially when it comes to national politics. She refers to “honest journalists” but doesn’t say who they are. I contend that the only honest journalists work for media that are not backed by advertising or the donations of wealthy people. Such organizations are rare, and most people have never heard of them.

Ms. Rubin’s closing comment: “Those who care about U.S. democracy need to think about how to support independent media in doing their job.” I could not agree more. RIP Walter Cronkite.

MICHAEL BURWEN

Petaluma

Carbon footprint

EDITOR: We in the Bay Area are concerned about climate change and our production of carbon dioxide. I would like to see an accurate scientific analysis of the impact of the now-ubiquitous home delivery on our carbon footprint. Maybe we need to think about that when we order that pair of socks from Amazon with next-day delivery, or the Grubhub delivery from the restaurant down the street.

RICHARD RALEY

Sonoma

