Monday’s Letters to the Editor

Berkeley’s new names

EDITOR: I read with interest the article detailing Berkeley’s decision to “de-gender” words like policeman, now police officer, and fireman, now firefighter — changes that are understandable and necessary (“City to purge gendered language,” July 20).

I hesitated, however, when I saw the decision to change “manufactured” to “artificial.” Manufacture is derived from two Latin words: manus, a feminine noun meaning hand, and facere, the verb for to make; thus, something manufactured is something made by hand. The word has nothing to do with gender.

What will Berkeley do with manicure shops and mangy dogs? Perhaps the city will hire an onsite etymologist.

GARY PASSARINO

Healdsburg

Theft allegation

EDITOR: The Diocese of Santa Rosa lacks clarity regarding what appears to be a theft of funds from various parishes (“Diocese accuses priest of theft,” Tuesday).

Bishop Vasa is quoted as saying he will “advocate for mercy” for Father Oscar Diaz. While mercy is an appealing attribute, applying it before trial is putting the horse before the cart.

A trial would call for Father Diaz to account for the allegations against him. Once the verdict has been read, then may mercy be administered. A trial is a necessary catharsis for those who allegedly have been wronged by Diaz: his fellow clergy and the thousands of Catholics in the Santa Rosa Diocese.

For too long we have heard about the Diocese not pursuing criminal action against clergy for alleged crimes. The fact that Bishop Vasa described Father Diaz “as a close confidante, one highly regarded by his brethren,” makes it imperative that justice be served.

MARK COUGHLAN

Santa Rosa

Want a change? Vote

EDITOR: I’m continuously bombarded by the left about how dysfunctional the current occupant of the White House is. How it makes their stomachs churn just thinking about him. How his actions harmfully affect many people. How awful it is that he spews venom at the press, people of color and those who should be our allies. He and his party and his followers don’t care. They’re getting exactly what they want with their behavior. They get to go to rallies and wear MAGA hats and shirts and shout inanities while they make progressives’ heads blow up.

Want relief? There are positive things you can do. First, ignore it. You’re only feeding it, and giving them what they want, your attention and your apoplexy. Second, next November, vote them out. It’s actually that simple.

Nothing you say or write matters or changes anything. Your vote will. No insurrection, or anger, or impeachment trial alters what’s bothering you. They’re all a joke.

The peace of mind you get by ignoring these folks is healthy for you, and voting is the way we transform this situation. Imagine the joy of those victories next year, and revel in that thought. The ballot is your salvation.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Recycling deposits

EDITOR: I totally agree with James Dodd’s comments on collecting recycling deposits (“The recycling ‘tax,’ ” Letters, July 18). An editorial, and a previous letter from me on this subject, appeared in The Press Democrat in May 2017. Most of the recycling facilities statewide and in Sonoma County closed in February 2016, and little or nothing has been done to reopen them. Everyone pays the deposits when purchasing bottles and cans, and I find it hard to believe that so few of us seem to care about getting our money back!