Monday’s Letters to the Editor

July 29, 2019, 12:11AM

Berkeley’s new names

EDITOR: I read with interest the article detailing Berkeley’s decision to “de-gender” words like policeman, now police officer, and fireman, now firefighter — changes that are understandable and necessary (“City to purge gendered language,” July 20).

I hesitated, however, when I saw the decision to change “manufactured” to “artificial.” Manufacture is derived from two Latin words: manus, a feminine noun meaning hand, and facere, the verb for to make; thus, something manufactured is something made by hand. The word has nothing to do with gender.

What will Berkeley do with manicure shops and mangy dogs? Perhaps the city will hire an onsite etymologist.

GARY PASSARINO

Healdsburg

Theft allegation

EDITOR: The Diocese of Santa Rosa lacks clarity regarding what appears to be a theft of funds from various parishes (“Diocese accuses priest of theft,” Tuesday).

Bishop Vasa is quoted as saying he will “advocate for mercy” for Father Oscar Diaz. While mercy is an appealing attribute, applying it before trial is putting the horse before the cart.

A trial would call for Father Diaz to account for the allegations against him. Once the verdict has been read, then may mercy be administered. A trial is a necessary catharsis for those who allegedly have been wronged by Diaz: his fellow clergy and the thousands of Catholics in the Santa Rosa Diocese.

For too long we have heard about the Diocese not pursuing criminal action against clergy for alleged crimes. The fact that Bishop Vasa described Father Diaz “as a close confidante, one highly regarded by his brethren,” makes it imperative that justice be served.

MARK COUGHLAN

Santa Rosa

Want a change? Vote

EDITOR: I’m continuously bombarded by the left about how dysfunctional the current occupant of the White House is. How it makes their stomachs churn just thinking about him. How his actions harmfully affect many people. How awful it is that he spews venom at the press, people of color and those who should be our allies. He and his party and his followers don’t care. They’re getting exactly what they want with their behavior. They get to go to rallies and wear MAGA hats and shirts and shout inanities while they make progressives’ heads blow up.

Want relief? There are positive things you can do. First, ignore it. You’re only feeding it, and giving them what they want, your attention and your apoplexy. Second, next November, vote them out. It’s actually that simple.

Nothing you say or write matters or changes anything. Your vote will. No insurrection, or anger, or impeachment trial alters what’s bothering you. They’re all a joke.

The peace of mind you get by ignoring these folks is healthy for you, and voting is the way we transform this situation. Imagine the joy of those victories next year, and revel in that thought. The ballot is your salvation.

BOB MARKETOS

Petaluma

Recycling deposits

EDITOR: I totally agree with James Dodd’s comments on collecting recycling deposits (“The recycling ‘tax,’ ” Letters, July 18). An editorial, and a previous letter from me on this subject, appeared in The Press Democrat in May 2017. Most of the recycling facilities statewide and in Sonoma County closed in February 2016, and little or nothing has been done to reopen them. Everyone pays the deposits when purchasing bottles and cans, and I find it hard to believe that so few of us seem to care about getting our money back!

Sure, it is convenient to place them curbside in blue cans, but why are we letting the garbage companies collect our refunds? Why is our state still requiring us to pay those deposits when there are very few places to return our cans and plastic or glass bottles? Why are retailers allowed to charge us these fees but not required to take back empties? What is the state doing with all of this money being collected that is unclaimed by all of us?

Money from this fund should be spent to promote recycling centers. Think about it, people!

LAURA BAKER

Healdsburg

Hurting homeless

EDITOR: Regarding the issue of evicting the homeless from lots near the SMART train crossings in Rohnert Park (“Overnight parking targeted near tracks,” July 22): This is clearly pandering to “outraged” citizenry, and it’s not transparent, it’s mean-spirited. Ms. Pawson should be ashamed to posit the specious reasoning of protecting people from accidents around the tracks. There is no apparent reason for that thinking.

Maybe the counties and cities involved with SMART should lobby for debtors prison. At least that would drop the hypocrisy fueling this harassment. It is, after all, clear that the people pushing against the homeless have no shame.

REV. TERRY L. WOLFE

Cotati

Treat animals kindly

EDITOR: Kudos to the board of directors of the Sonoma County Fair for making the kind and responsible decision to cancel the cruel pig scrambles (“Longtime pig scramble ends,” July 21).

These events are frightening to young animals and impart a negative lesson to the kids who participate. Forcing piglets to try to escape screaming, excited children all over an arena is gratuitously cruel. Intentionally or not, overly excited kids can be rough. Animals may be grabbed or have their tails and ears pulled. Children may throw their bodies on top of the animals in an attempt to “catch” them.

Children who participate in these kinds of events come away with the belief that animals can be harassed for fun, no matter how terrifying it may be for the animal. No one could possibly assert that the piglets enjoy this event.

The fair board did the right thing by moving the fair in a kinder, more entertaining direction.

JENNIFER O’CONNOR

Norfolk, Virginia

