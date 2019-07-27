Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Medicare’s value (for all)

EDITOR: The 54th anniversary of Medicare affords an opportunity to evaluate the successes and shortcomings of the American health care system. I have worked in rural hospitals and clinics for 34 years and see Medicare as the shining example of an equitable and humane method of providing clinic visits, medications and hospital services.

Once people are eligible, they come in to address the neglected health problems that they couldn’t aﬀord previously. In contrast, I see younger adults and families struggle and sacrifice to make the rising payments for insurance bills, cut back on medications that they can’t afford or wait to address medical problems till they become emergencies.

A “Medicare for All” system would provide a proven system to allow these families to have the good health to remain the backbone of our Social Security system.

Medicare for All would be especially beneficial to rural communities. Many hospitals have closed in recent years, overburdened by administrative strains that eat up more than a quarter of hospital budgets. Medicare for All would cut hospital administrative costs by funding them through global budgets, similar to the way we fund fire and police departments.

DR. JOAN A. MACEACHEN

Durango, Colorado

Stories on homelessness

EDITOR: Thanks for all the coverage on our little piece of the shelterless situation, a statewide, nationwide, worldwide eternal problem. It only gets worse as we multiply.

And the solutions can only happen at the very smallest levels, in individual communities, as we are trying so hard to do in our towns. So thank you for articles of insight and compassion, such as Staff Writer Kevin Fixler’s (“Overnight parking targeted near tracks,” Monday), which clearly lay out the problem, letting homeless people speak for themselves and then letting the city speak for itself.

We need to hear both sides all the time and monitor what progress is being made and speak up as citizens looking for new ideas and approaches rather than complaining to each other, which only muddies the water we live in.

Concluding with statements by Rohnert Park Councilman Jake McKenzie was perfect, since he summed it up with the real bottom line: “It’s only a solution if there are places to go. If in fact we go ahead with this restriction, what are the consequences, and do we know what they are?” Indeed, can we admit what they are, and deal with them? This we must ask ourselves every day.

EMILY KRISPIN

Healdsburg

County’s roads

EDITOR: Congratulations to Sonoma County for commemorating the lunar landing anniversary — by making our roads look just like the moon’s surface.

NEIL EHRLICH

Occidental

CEO’s character

EDITOR: People respond to the challenge of change in many ways. In the case of Hanna Boys Center, some people have chosen to impugn our CEO’s character through the press (“Youth home beset by turmoil,” July 20).

Brian Farragher has led Hanna through a period of unparalleled turmoil centered around allegations of sexual assaults that occurred before his tenure as CEO. He has met these allegations head-on, trying to do right by the accusers. He has worked tirelessly to move Hanna forward to meet the needs of every student based on current clinical and educational research. He’s a visionary and recognized expert in this field who leads the organization with dignity and respect.