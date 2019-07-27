The Last Word: This week’s top picks

July 27, 2019, 12:07AM
Updated 2 hours ago

“She is on every channel. Trump is going to be awfully jealous.”

ANDY FRAUENHOFER, Santa Rosa

“The Green New Deal? Didn’t they already pass that in Colorado?”

KEVIN FEENAN, Windsor

“Go back to your country that’s a complete and absolute disaster, the U.S.”

JON YATABE, Bodega Bay

“I press mute, but she presses on.”

SCOTT TREDWELL, Advance, North Carolina

“Another darn cosmetics commercial.”

ENID BRAMY, Cloverdale

“I think AOC should stand for Alexandria’s Own Congress.”

BOB CHARBONNIER, Santa Rosa

“How will the White House fit her name on a business card?”

RICH WOLF, Westminster, Maryland

