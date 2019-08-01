Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

August 1, 2019, 12:09AM

An unwarranted attack

EDITOR: On Saturday morning, Donald Trump tweeted a disgusting blast at an entire congressional district in eastern Maryland and its longtime representative, Elijah Cummings. The president minced no words: “Worst in the USA,” “a very dangerous & filthy place,” “rat & rodent infested mess.”

Even for our 45th president, who imperils worldwide peace by kissing up to dictators including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, this completely unwarranted attack on an entire Baltimore congressional district was something low and mean, outrageous — simply disgusting.

Maryland’s 7th Congressional District might be the poorest part of a great American city. Trump’s insult to a faithful public servant, and a part of the great American city that produced Edgar Allen Poe, could be an important thing in our next presidential race.

Unless and until the Democratic Party can somehow block Russia from another cyberhijacking of our Electoral College and unite behind some candidate with a positive blueprint for our nation, we will have to endure four more years of the same.

FRANK BAUMGARDNER

Santa Rosa

Does local matter?

EDITOR: In reading, and re-reading, your 700-word article on Saturday’s Ironman 70.3 (“Athletes test mettle,” Sunday), I looked for something, anything, that would tell me that it was written by the local newspaper/news service. After seeing Santa Rosa in paragraph one, I saw Australia; Boulder, Colorado; Davis; Main County; Australia again — twice — and Canada. Lake Sonoma did appear in paragraph nine, and four paragraphs later we read that the “full Ironman event … took place in May in Santa Rosa.”

Wouldn’t a local news service know that this race passed through Geyserville and the Alexander Valley, on Dry Creek Road, Westside Road and Chalk Hill Road? Large sections of this race are located outside Santa Rosa’s city limits in recognizable parts of Sonoma County.

Shouldn’t the local newspaper recognize and respect the residents and businesses who live and exist in those areas? I would expect KRON, or the Chronicle or KGO and KCBS radio to lump them all together, but shouldn’t I expect The Press Democrat to do better?

JIM GRAY

Healdsburg

Low-income women

EDITOR: After reading recent letters about access to abortion, the Hyde Amendment making it impossible for Medicaid recipients to receive abortions and all the Republican politicians trying to restrict and/or eliminate access to this very important choice, I have some questions.

Who is going to provide financial assistance to all the lower-income children who are born because of this? Who is going to help the single mother who couldn’t get an abortion because she has Medicaid? How is she going to raise a child when she can’t afford food, rent, etc. because she may be low income?

As Jessica Blank suggests (“Abortion access,” Letters, July 25), we must all insist that the EACH Woman Act gets passed. Everyone, please, contact your congressional representatives about this important topic.

TRISH POWER

Sebastopol

SR’s fire hazards

EDITOR: The recent report about city officials working on a new “big picture” wildfire plan was heartening in some ways and alarming in others (“SR aims to improve wildfire safety,” Jul 29). It’s heartening to know that the city is engaged in developing a comprehensive Community Wildfire Protection Plan. It’s alarming to learn that the plan was in the works before the 2017 wildfires devastated our city and is not expected to be completed until May 2020 — three fire seasons distant from the 2017 disaster.

There is a more urgent fire protection need: cleanup of overgrown tinder-dry weeds and debris in city street medians and rights-of-way. Fourth Street, between Rogers Way and Farmers Lane, and Fountain Grove Parkway are two examples of highly flammable overgrown vegetation along heavily traveled roadways.

Such neglect of public space undermines messages about the importance of maintaining defensible space, a key component of any comprehensive fire protection plan. Poorly maintained street medians and rights-of-way are fire hazards and an unsightly blight on the city’s image.

JERE JACOBS

Santa Rosa

Homeless parking

EDITOR: It seems I am always reading about homeless people being driven out of one spot to another. Much money has been appropriated to build shelters for the homeless. This is a good and charitable thing to do. However, many chronically homeless people don’t feel safe or don’t want to be restricted to a shelter. Why doesn’t the county appropriate some of this money to buy and set aside a portion of land where RVs, trucks, cars and tents can be set up? It could be furnished with dumpsters, portable restrooms and water.

Then there wouldn’t be any excuse to be parking on the side of streets, along the tracks and under bridges. They would have their own place without being hassled. The dumpsters and restrooms could be serviced on a regular basis, and this would eliminate a lot of garbage in the streets and fields. Parking and camping laws could then be enforced.

GENE MARCINKOWSKI

Cloverdale

