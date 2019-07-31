Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

SR downtown plans

EDITOR: Santa Rosa and Sonoma County are actively studying the concept of building a joint city-county government building in downtown Santa Rosa. This is the height of folly. People have talked for decades about making downtown Santa Rosa more attractive and dynamic. Note the success of Healdsburg and Sonoma with their downtown squares. These squares are surrounded by small business that attract locals and tourists day and night.

Santa Rosa planners have made many mistakes over the past 71 years, beginning with running Highway 101 through the center of town. A major problem downtown now is the overbearing federal, state and city buildings that were built on top of Santa Rosa Creek.

Also note how business buildings (often vacant) and boring bank buildings already around Courthouse Square stifle the dynamics of the area.

Let’s make downtown exciting, diverse and alive day and night. Keep government buildings out of downtown and save many hundreds of millions of dollars.

JACK CABOT

Santa Rosa

The rule of law

EDITOR: Wait a minute. I read in Friday’s Press Democrat that Attorney General William Barr said “the Justice Department upholds the rule of law” (“Federal executions to resume”). So the Justice Department gets to pick and choose which rule of law it wants to use, and it starts with federal executions (I’m not opposed). I’d rather start with the Justice Department’s policy about not indicting a sitting president. Nobody should be above the rule of law.

MICHAEL PATRICK SR.

Petaluma

Coffey Park’s wiener war

EDITOR: My compliments to Staff Writer Austin Murphy and the editors for a masterfully written article about the hot dog war in Coffey Park (“Hot dog war heats up,” Saturday).

These two “warriors” obviously need to be partners in business. I hope they call a truce and get to know one another. Each man’s story is so inspiring and each, in his way, is a hero. I see a business empire built on hot dogs and their shared drive and business acumen. The way each has responded to life’s challenges brought a lump to my throat.

I hope you will submit this story for journalism awards. The story’s structure, photos and presentation are just brilliant. Thank you for a true gem.

RON FENTON

Santa Rosa

Highway in disrepair

EDITOR: Highway 101 from Geyserville to Cloverdale is poorly maintained, worn out and a complete safety hazard to people and machinery that travel on it. I know because I drive it, and my truck drivers drive it daily and have for the past 31 years.

Broken concrete slabs protrude from the road base at all angles in the northbound and southbound lanes and are particularly severe in the right-hand lanes. Highway 101 between Geyserville and Cloverdale is a death trap.

The road conditions in our county are disgusting. The amount of taxes we pay to maintain roads is disgusting. The management of our infrastructure is disgusting. When someone is hurt or killed by the condition of Highway 101, Caltrans and the local and Sacramento politicians and bureaucrats that mismanage everything they touch bear the responsibility.

KENT BOND