Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
July 31, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SR downtown plans

EDITOR: Santa Rosa and Sonoma County are actively studying the concept of building a joint city-county government building in downtown Santa Rosa. This is the height of folly. People have talked for decades about making downtown Santa Rosa more attractive and dynamic. Note the success of Healdsburg and Sonoma with their downtown squares. These squares are surrounded by small business that attract locals and tourists day and night.

Santa Rosa planners have made many mistakes over the past 71 years, beginning with running Highway 101 through the center of town. A major problem downtown now is the overbearing federal, state and city buildings that were built on top of Santa Rosa Creek.

Also note how business buildings (often vacant) and boring bank buildings already around Courthouse Square stifle the dynamics of the area.

Let’s make downtown exciting, diverse and alive day and night. Keep government buildings out of downtown and save many hundreds of millions of dollars.

JACK CABOT

Santa Rosa

The rule of law

EDITOR: Wait a minute. I read in Friday’s Press Democrat that Attorney General William Barr said “the Justice Department upholds the rule of law” (“Federal executions to resume”). So the Justice Department gets to pick and choose which rule of law it wants to use, and it starts with federal executions (I’m not opposed). I’d rather start with the Justice Department’s policy about not indicting a sitting president. Nobody should be above the rule of law.

MICHAEL PATRICK SR.

Petaluma

Coffey Park’s wiener war

EDITOR: My compliments to Staff Writer Austin Murphy and the editors for a masterfully written article about the hot dog war in Coffey Park (“Hot dog war heats up,” Saturday).

These two “warriors” obviously need to be partners in business. I hope they call a truce and get to know one another. Each man’s story is so inspiring and each, in his way, is a hero. I see a business empire built on hot dogs and their shared drive and business acumen. The way each has responded to life’s challenges brought a lump to my throat.

I hope you will submit this story for journalism awards. The story’s structure, photos and presentation are just brilliant. Thank you for a true gem.

RON FENTON

Santa Rosa

Highway in disrepair

EDITOR: Highway 101 from Geyserville to Cloverdale is poorly maintained, worn out and a complete safety hazard to people and machinery that travel on it. I know because I drive it, and my truck drivers drive it daily and have for the past 31 years.

Broken concrete slabs protrude from the road base at all angles in the northbound and southbound lanes and are particularly severe in the right-hand lanes. Highway 101 between Geyserville and Cloverdale is a death trap.

The road conditions in our county are disgusting. The amount of taxes we pay to maintain roads is disgusting. The management of our infrastructure is disgusting. When someone is hurt or killed by the condition of Highway 101, Caltrans and the local and Sacramento politicians and bureaucrats that mismanage everything they touch bear the responsibility.

KENT BOND

Healdsburg

Commitment to care

EDITOR: Over the past months, Hanna Boys Center has engaged in a rigorous review of the organization. Now complete, the Hanna Board of Trustees unanimously endorsed a new strategic plan, including our ongoing commitment to trauma-informed care and continued collaboration with our staff, boys, families and community.

As board members who helped guide that plan, we want stakeholders in Sonoma County to know that we recognize that Hanna is changing, that there are critical issues we must address, and that we will do so. We also want them to know that we are committed to Hanna’s future because of the important work Hanna does to change, and save, lives. Nothing is more demonstrable of that than the 24 young men who graduated in May.

There are two former board members and anonymous staff members who disagree with the new direction of Hanna; that is their right (“Youth home beset by turmoil,” July 20). However, it is our responsibility to disavow misrepresentations of Hanna and Hanna leadership as we transition to new ways of educating and treating the boys and families we serve.

Hanna has a 75-year legacy of serving boys who need our trust, support, respect and love. That is our focus, and we are aligned in that goal.

TULLUS MILLER

Chair, Board of Trustees

and MARY CORROON

Chair, Strategic Planning Task Force

Electricity and safety

EDITOR: The Petaluma Argus-Courier editorial in Saturday’s paper argues for “every home and business” to contain “its own power plant” in the form of solar panels “combined with good battery storage” (“Building greener communities with solar power”). The editorial says this would eliminate the need for delivery wires.

It would be very inefficient to have enough solar power/battery storage in each building to be able to cover peak usage for that building. The advantage of connecting buildings in a grid is the ability to shift electricity delivery to match the need.

With respect to safety, each building having its own power plant distributes the dangers over a larger, more diffuse area. Can we depend on building owners to maintain their private power plant in safe condition? A falling tree crashing into solar panels and batteries could easily start a fire. It may be safer to have power generation and distribution confined to smaller, well-defined and well-maintained locations.

ROBERT PLANTZ

Santa Rosa You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine