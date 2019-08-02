Friday’s Letters to the Editor

August 2, 2019
Cruel and inhuman

EDITOR: As a Japanese American, I spent World War II in the Topaz relocation camp. When I see hundreds of migrant children separated from their families in unsanitary detention camps, I see something much worse. How can we as Americans allow this cruel and inhuman practice toward children to continue? We must all raise our voices to stop this practice.

JON YATABE

Bodega Bay

Fire dangers

EDITOR: Dave Henderson’s Close to Home column (“A crucial next step for fire safety,” Sunday) deserves applause. However, it is falsely reassuring about the actions of local cities.

He writes about unincorporated areas desperately needing fuel reduction. The problem is even worse. My neighborhood, well within Santa Rosa’s city limits, includes a 10-acre lot of overgrown, spark-ready forest and brush. I can see 50-foot dead trees that have partially fallen over. Months and years pass without fixing the problem, endangering the city.

None of us, even those who didn’t lose your homes, need any reminder of how serious this is. Every night that I look out and see lights from the homeless encampment there, I struggle to suppress my fears that one of those lights will be the spark to take another home from me and burn more of our city.

MICHAEL CARLSTON

Santa Rosa

Save the murals

EDITOR: Thank you for publicizing the proposed removal of Victor Arnautoff’s 13 murals, now on the walls of George Washington High School in San Francisco (“By destroying mural, SF aims to sanitize history,” Editorial, July 25).

I graduated from that school in 1951, and I am shocked. It was a high morale school in those days, with a principal (Otto Schmaelzle) who was a leader and a staff of excellent teachers. I am sure that Schmaelzle and his staff would never have accepted the proposed removal of those great works of art. Nor would have Larry Wells, a black man who was our highly respected and much loved student body president.

What better place for these murals than on the walls of a school?

If the demand had come from President Donald Trump, I would be shocked but not surprised. However, when the demand comes from the superintendent of schools and the Board of Education, I wonder if Trumpism has penetrated San Francisco’s upper echelons.

Those murals can be saved. Contact the Coalition to Protect Public Art (protectpublicart.org), where each of the murals can be viewed and where you can take action.

PETER SCOTT

Santa Cruz

The spin cycle

EDITOR: Having done time as a political flack, I recognize spin when I see it. Trust me, the Republican Party and Donald Trump had their spin in the can long before Robert Mueller testified. In this case, their spin being “there was no smoking gun” resulting from Mueller’s testimony and “Trump is exonerated.”

Let’s remind ourselves of one central truth: The Mueller report is the smoking gun. Had Mueller submitted 480 blank pages, then one could conclude exoneration had occurred. However, the report was dense with evidence of unethical, unpatriotic and criminal activity uncovered by some of our country’s most experienced investigators.

The result has been the arrest of several of Trump’s closest associates, evidence that Trump accepted aid from one of our country’s adversaries and the ever-veiled Mueller stating that Trump was anything but innocent of obstruction, which continues to this day.

Do not be swayed by the spin. I believe that Mueller’s wearied testimony was his way of saying to elected officials of both parties, “Our democracy is being threatened. Rise above party and do your job.”

BRIAN ERWIN

Santa Rosa

Energy market risks

EDITOR: Ann Hancock touts the environmental benefits of community choice power arrangements in Sonoma County and throughout the state (“Clean energy revolution rolls on,” Close to Home, July 26). Although I agree that these local agencies have accelerated the adoption of clean energy, she omits one important consideration.

These relatively small local players assume the financial risks of buying and selling energy on the open market to fulfill their obligation to provide power to their customers. In other words, they are taking market risks. While these agencies may be very conservative and have reserves to weather minor mistakes, they are playing roulette, and no one wins all the time.

It’s relatively easy to make this work in a stable or better declining market. But if these agencies should get caught by an adverse market swing, taxpayers are on the hook.

Advocates of community choice need to be clearer about the downsides. Meanwhile, citizens should keep a close eye on the finances of Sonoma Clean Power and similar agencies. They are at the energy casino with our money.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

A health care plan

EDITOR: Tuesday’s Democratic presidential primary debate was very disappointing. Bernie Sanders wants “Medicare for All.” At what cost? I have the solution. Let us all have the same health care plan that our representatives receive. Problem solved.

FRANCOIS P. JERINS

Windsor

