Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

Stacking the deck

EDITOR: Bob Marketos misses the point by suggesting liberals solve our outrage with the president by voting in the next election (“Want a change? Vote,” Letters, July 29). I will vote in 2020, but I voted in 2016. The majority of California voters joined me, sending liberal candidates to the Legislature and Congress in record numbers. I helped provide Hillary Clinton with a 2.8 million popular vote win nationwide. And then I watched the Electoral College give the presidency to Donald Trump.

Clinton’s popular vote was the highest in history for a candidate who lost the election, according to the Washington Post. Clinton’s margin was larger than the population of each of 15 individual states — not the voters in those states, the total population. But the electoral vote process elected Trump before my ballot was even counted.

Should I be outraged that my one California liberal vote for Clinton equaled 3.7 conservative votes for my Wyoming relatives when put through the Electoral College process? Or similar numbers for family and friends living in Idaho, Montana, South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Alaska and many other states?

You bet. It’s time for my one vote in local, state and congressional elections to equal one vote for president.

PATRICK B. BRODERICK

Santa Rosa

Impeding education

EDITOR: The regrettable saga of the mural at George Washington High School in San Francisco is emblematic of a much larger issue. It is another troubling example of imperious fringe-left overreach that is fueled by a seemingly inexhaustible supply of moral rectitude and certitude.

As someone who spent 30 years in public education, I have endured far too many education bureaucrats and school board members who deemed themselves uniquely qualified to determine what students should learn and how they should learn it.

Why, then, should students be encouraged — or allowed — to evaluate and process the multiple layers of meaning in a work of art when the self-anointed members of the cultural elite already have determined it to be offensive to those students — and to the rest of us, for that matter?

To be truly human, one must endeavor to accept ambiguity, uncertainty and diversity in all its forms. But those who fancy themselves more enlightened than the rest of us reject those tenets. If it offends one, so their thinking goes, it must be an offense to all. This mindset is an impediment to true education, not an enhancement.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Plastic bottles

EDITOR: One would think that the editors of The Press Democrat and Staff Writer Mary Callahan would know better than to make a plastic bottle in the Pacific Ocean the main item of a feel good story (“Bottle beats the odds,” Friday). I don’t feel good at all; we are killing the oceans with plastic debris that doesn’t go away even when recycled. If you must send a message in a bottle, use a glass one with a good cork stopper.

DAVID RAMPTON

Petaluma

Trump’s America

EDITOR: In Donald Trump’s great America, we are the country to “lock them up” without a conviction or even a trial. Our country will “send them back,” natural born citizenship or not. We hate the educated elite and dismiss informative journalism as fake news. We accept deception and exaggeration as truth. We teach our children that lying is good if it helps you win.