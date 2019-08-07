Wednesday’s Letters to the Editor

YOU CAN SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR AT LETTERS@PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM.
August 7, 2019, 12:07AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Stacking the deck

EDITOR: Bob Marketos misses the point by suggesting liberals solve our outrage with the president by voting in the next election (“Want a change? Vote,” Letters, July 29). I will vote in 2020, but I voted in 2016. The majority of California voters joined me, sending liberal candidates to the Legislature and Congress in record numbers. I helped provide Hillary Clinton with a 2.8 million popular vote win nationwide. And then I watched the Electoral College give the presidency to Donald Trump.

Clinton’s popular vote was the highest in history for a candidate who lost the election, according to the Washington Post. Clinton’s margin was larger than the population of each of 15 individual states — not the voters in those states, the total population. But the electoral vote process elected Trump before my ballot was even counted.

Should I be outraged that my one California liberal vote for Clinton equaled 3.7 conservative votes for my Wyoming relatives when put through the Electoral College process? Or similar numbers for family and friends living in Idaho, Montana, South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Alaska and many other states?

You bet. It’s time for my one vote in local, state and congressional elections to equal one vote for president.

PATRICK B. BRODERICK

Santa Rosa

Impeding education

EDITOR: The regrettable saga of the mural at George Washington High School in San Francisco is emblematic of a much larger issue. It is another troubling example of imperious fringe-left overreach that is fueled by a seemingly inexhaustible supply of moral rectitude and certitude.

As someone who spent 30 years in public education, I have endured far too many education bureaucrats and school board members who deemed themselves uniquely qualified to determine what students should learn and how they should learn it.

Why, then, should students be encouraged — or allowed — to evaluate and process the multiple layers of meaning in a work of art when the self-anointed members of the cultural elite already have determined it to be offensive to those students — and to the rest of us, for that matter?

To be truly human, one must endeavor to accept ambiguity, uncertainty and diversity in all its forms. But those who fancy themselves more enlightened than the rest of us reject those tenets. If it offends one, so their thinking goes, it must be an offense to all. This mindset is an impediment to true education, not an enhancement.

MARK WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Plastic bottles

EDITOR: One would think that the editors of The Press Democrat and Staff Writer Mary Callahan would know better than to make a plastic bottle in the Pacific Ocean the main item of a feel good story (“Bottle beats the odds,” Friday). I don’t feel good at all; we are killing the oceans with plastic debris that doesn’t go away even when recycled. If you must send a message in a bottle, use a glass one with a good cork stopper.

DAVID RAMPTON

Petaluma

Trump’s America

EDITOR: In Donald Trump’s great America, we are the country to “lock them up” without a conviction or even a trial. Our country will “send them back,” natural born citizenship or not. We hate the educated elite and dismiss informative journalism as fake news. We accept deception and exaggeration as truth. We teach our children that lying is good if it helps you win.

The Confederate banner and Nazi flag are OK with us, because there are good people on both sides. We show our patriotism by hugging an American flag and condemning the free press.

In Trumperica, air and water clean themselves without the need of environmental regulations. Windmills are the greatest threat to our very existence.

The past seven decades of diplomacy, treaties and trade agreements were all a mistake. Sir Trump and allies know this. We should have been friends with dictators and tyrants all along. True patriots love their supreme leader. Only he can fix everything. Patriots believe every word spoken by him. Article II gives him authority to do whatever he wants. Just ask him.

As Sam Cooke sang, “What a wonderful world this would be.”

D.C. GALLOWAY

Sebastopol

Stop perpetuating racism

EDITOR: When a Hispanic man killed an Anglo woman in San Francisco, President Donald Trump cataloged all Hispanics as killers. Now that a young Anglo man in Gilroy killed a Hispanic teenager and a little boy, does it mean that all Anglo people are assassins? Definitely not.

We need to start thinking of people as humans, for in every race there are the black, white and brown, wise and unintelligent, beautiful and not, good and bad, tall and small, etc. There is no such group superior to others. We all suffer the same way when we are hurt, and when we die, we will all go a few feet underground.

Respect for everyone, however, must start at home with positive attitudes, without bashing others who are different. Let’s stop perpetuating racism by passing our negative attitudes to children. Only then will the hate toward others and killings stop. Only then will our future leaders embrace us all equally.

May God bless our nation with tolerance and respect for one another.

YOLANDA V. MARTINEZ

Santa Rosa

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine