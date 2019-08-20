Tuesday’s Letters to the Editor

August 20, 2019, 12:03AM
A smooth ride

EDITOR: On periodic trips to San Francisco or Oakland, I take the SMART train to San Rafael, where I transfer to a bus at the convenient transit center. In the past, I would take the Golden Gate Transit bus all the way, but buses get caught in terrible traffic too.

What do the train-trashers think we should do? What is their vision? Just more cars? I say we need fewer cars and better public transportation. Transportation systems around the country should be financed by the federal government. End wars, support infrastructure.

MOLLY MARTIN

Santa Rosa

The rest of the story

EDITOR: Did anyone else question why Laura Pekarik’s beleaguered food truck was named “Cupcakes for Courage” (“Land of the free and home of the rent-seekers,” Thursday)?

It turns out that proceeds benefit nonprofits that help cancer patients and fund cancer research. Adds a new dimension to curmudgeonly bureaucracies. I wish George Will had included that fact in his column.

PETRA BOARDMAN

Healdsburg

Single-shot weapons

EDITOR: I’m 73 and have been a gun owner for 60 years. I don’t want to give up my right. I will gladly turn in my gun, for reasonable compensation, and be satisfied with a single-shot weapon — pistol, rifle, shotgun, any caliber you like.

A good hunter should be looking for a one-shot kill. Most of the shooting skills only require one shot at a time. Home defense? Let the bad guys decide which one of them is going down.

There are a lot of single-shot weapons on the market. Civilians shouldn’t need assault weapons. Make the penalty for possession severe. Manufacturers would jump on board with lots of new state-of-the-art single- shots. They could even make a single-shot shotgun that makes that racking noise.

As a former National Rifle Association member, it would be nice to see them get back to their roots promoting gun safety, marksmanship and training classes.

Two tours in Vietnam showed me what military weapons can do. We can’t allow that. Even if a mad man was going to commit a mass shooting, reloading after each shot would change the game. If we try this and things don’t improve, my next letter will be extolling the virtues of the muzzle loader. Let’s give this a shot.

ROBERT SMITH

Petaluma

A show of weakness

EDITOR: Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib have expressed legitimate concerns about the treatment of Israel’s Palestinian population. They can express those concerns and not hate Israel. On Thursday, Donald Trump tweeted: “It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep Talib to visit …”

Sorry, Mr. President, you’re wrong. Strong organizations and governments can accept — and sometimes even encourage — differing opinions and points of view.

Through his tweet, the president has encouraged our friends in Israel to succumb to their fears and insecurities — true signs of weakness. Shame on the Israeli government for following his advice and denying their visit.

DAVE DELGARDO

Cloverdale

Too much for Petaluma

EDITOR: Regarding plans for a boutique hotel in Petaluma: Why do tourists, movie producers, cyclists — we — love Petaluma? Its compact downtown? The variety of historic buildings? Funky shops? Charming restaurants? Proximity to the turning basin and river?

If so, why not continue on this path?

I understand the argument that building vertically and densely will increase the city’s tax base. But where should that building take place? Can’t we “infill” vacant downtown commercial properties first?

Petaluma’s downtown isn’t large, so why not move the dense building a few blocks away so we can maintain a peaceful, inviting downtown near the river and the future river promenade?

If any new construction with five levels and a sunroof and enough electric and plumbing for a possible future sixth floor is permitted, it would set a precedent.

It isn’t legitimate to compare the size of the proposed the Petaluman to Hotel Petaluma because Hotel Petaluma backs onto a hill, so it isn’t as noticeable as this new hotel would be.

It is fabulous that the architect would use local people, supplies and goods with fabulous “green” features, but these are just gimmicks if this proposed hotel is allowed.

If Petaluma needs another hotel, please don’t put a massive building downtown.

SUZANNE CLARKE

Petaluma

Violence and religion

EDITOR: In Syria, Shiites are killing Sunnis for religious reasons. In Yemen, Sunnis are bombing and starving Shiites for the same reasons. In Myanmar, Buddhists are killing Muslims for their religion. Iraq and Afghanistan are aflame with murderous religious strife. Christians slaughtered Jews and Muslims in Spain and Portugal for centuries and burned Joan of Arc alive for religious reasons. In New Zealand, a maniac slaughtered the congregations at two mosques. A gun nut recently shot up a synagogue in Poway.

Is it reasonable to attribute recent massacres to the waning of religious devotion (“Church is the answer,” Letters, Aug. 3)?

STEPHEN HAWKES

Healdsburg

