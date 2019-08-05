Monday’s Letters to the Editor

August 5, 2019, 12:03AM

Mass shootings and fear

EDITOR: I wrote a letter to the editor about gun violence in February 2018 — after Parkland. I drafted another one but never sent it after another shooting. I cannot remember which one I wrote it in response to, but I know I didn’t send it because I thought I would sound repetitive, a whiny teen doing nothing but writing.

In that letter I wrote, “The shootings are closing in.” How can I help but feel the truth of that now? My grandmother lives 20 minutes from Gilroy. Every time my family drives past the festival, I say, ‘’We should go to the Gilroy Garlic Festival.’’ We laugh about how the town perpetually smells of garlic, about the goofy garlic cartoons. We have never gone.

Maybe I am whining too much; too much talk, not enough action. But I’ve marched. I’ve posted. I’ve written. I’ve signed petitions. What else am I supposed to do? I recently turned 18, which gives me some voting power, but what are my younger peers to do? We’re terrified, everywhere. This is absolutely a cry for help because America’s youth are too often the targets and the perpetrators. We are broken.

CAROLINE DUFFY

Santa Rosa

A diocesan failure

EDITOR: The Rev. Oscar Diaz scandal exposes Bishop Robert Vasa’s administrative failure in the Santa Rosa Catholic Diocese (“Diocese accuses priest of theft,” July 23). For more than 15 years, as a pastor in five parishes, Diaz allegedly stole $100,000 of parishioners’ contributions. Meanwhile, his charm beguiled all around him, including Vasa. Diaz reportedly acknowledged, but didn’t explain, his betrayal. Vasa believes “it has to be some kind of a severe sickness.” But a closer look reveals Vasa’s enabling of Diaz’s perfidy.

Vasa’s ecclesial authority is virtually absolute. He answers little to his priests and not at all to the laity. His fiscal practices are obscure, unaccounted for and secretive. He leaves pastors to their own fiscal design, thus enabling a Diaz.

Vasa may not possess a cure for Diaz, but he does for the Santa Rosa Diocese’s fiscal failures. He need only impose sound, established protocols on all diocesan and parish fiscal affairs — protocols that guarantee independent, transparent, accountable oversight. Protocols that guarantee to parishioners that their money is not going to an Oscar Diaz.

YVETTE M. FALLANDY

Santa Rosa

Washington High murals

EDITOR: I have been following reports of the San Francisco Board of Education’s decision to destroy the murals at George Washington High School. As a former student at Washington (1949), I find it difficult to tell of the trauma I experienced during my life because of those murals.

Even worse has been the shame knowing that I went to a school that was named and honored for a slave-owning president of the United States. I cringed the other day when I saw a picture of a statue of that slave owner in the school.

I don’t understand why the Board of Education only wants to destroy the murals. Shouldn’t they change the name of the school and remove and destroy the statue of that slave owner? Only then can those of us who feel shamed be redeemed.

RON MILLARD

Santa Rosa

Homeless camps

EDITOR: I read with interest Gene Marcinkowski’s letter suggesting that the county create a space where homeless people can camp safely (“Homeless parking,” Thursday). At first blush, this seems like a great idea.

I saw something like this in Santa Cruz when I was visiting in January. A lot behind a big-box store was fenced off and four porta-potties were added, along with a dumpster for trash. The hope was that there would be less “unofficial” camping in areas throughout town, and to some degree that worked.

Sadly, the camping space lasted less than five months before it was closed and cleared up due to the level of squalor into which it had descended. Excrement along the fence lines, garbage (including used needles) piling up along the walkways and vermin running rampant all posed hazards to the population.

It is clear that effective support for the homeless is needed far beyond simply providing a space to camp, as many advocates and mental health workers have pointed out time and again. Until our governments are ready to dedicate themselves to this task — and we the people are ready to change tax policy to pay for it — no long-term solutions will exist.

PAUL JOLLY

Santa Rosa

Mueller’s indictment

EDITOR: It isn’t a soap opera, not a hoax, not a contest with winners and losers. The Robert Mueller hearing was an indictment of the citizens who voted for and believe everything Donald Trump says.

The televised hearing was an opportunity to hear the facts, which were the serious charges of Russian involvement in our election, the ongoing threat to our democracy, the corruption and greed that led to, in Rep. Adam Schiff’s words, “disloyalty to the United States of America.”

The Republicans, yet again, chose party over country in their attempts to discredit Mueller and the entire investigation into Trump’s campaign to win the 2016 election by whatever means necessary. They couldn’t attack the facts so they attacked the process by which these facts were obtained.

I was sickened by elected representatives of our government denying clear evidence of corruption and attempted obstruction by our president. The only relief is the hope that we will no longer suffer Trump’s tweets of “no collusion,” “no obstruction” and “completely exonerated.” I am weary unto death of his lies.

Let everyone who loves this country vote Trump out of office in 2020.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

