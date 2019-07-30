PD Editorial: Another mass shooting, more lives upended

Again, we grieve.

This time the victims include a 6-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl and a 25-year-old man — a trio of young people with two things in common: They attended a popular community festival, and their lives were cut tragically short by a killer armed with a military-style weapon.

A dozen other people were wounded or injured while trying to flee.

The venue, this time, was Gilroy, a suburban city about the size of Rohnert Park and located in one of California’s many farming valleys.

Until Sunday, Gilroy was known primarily for its abundant garlic fields and the annual festival that became a killing field. Gilroy joins Irvine, Thousand Oaks, Yountville, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Virginia Beach, Annapolis, Parkland, Orlando, Newtown — and too many other communities to list here.

And Gilroy wasn’t even the only mass shooting in the United States this past weekend. On Saturday, one person was killed and 11 people were wounded by a gunman at a community festival in Brooklyn.

How common are these killing sprees? So common that some shootings don’t make the news much beyond the affected community.

We cannot allow ourselves to become accustomed to these incidents. Nor should anyone have to fear going to school, to work, to church, to a concert, a festival or a county fair.

But there inevitably will be a next time and a next place. There are hundreds of millions of firearms in the United States. By some credible estimates, there are more guns than people. Regardless of scaremongering from the National Rifle Association and its allies, seizing them all would be virtually impossible. Besides no one credible has suggested disarming Americans, though limiting access to certain types of weapons, as occurred decades ago with fully automatic weapons, merits consideration.

Yet when it comes to guns, Washington struggles to act on the margins. Congress has taken just one small step toward enhancing gun safety in recent years: easing (slightly) the restrictions it imposed on government-sponsored research of gun violence.

This year, with a Democratic majority restored, the House finally passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Mike Thompson of Napa to close loopholes in federal law that allow firearms sales online and at gun shows without a background check. Predictably, the bill hit a brick wall in the Republican-controlled Senate. Don’t GOP senators want to keep firearms out of the hands of felons and others legally prohibited from owning guns?

This time, universal background checks probably wouldn’t have been enough. The 19-year-old suspect, Santino William Legan, acquired his SKS AK-47 style assault rifle legally in Nevada on July 9, according to Gilroy police. That’s no reason to give up on background checks.

Legan might have killed even more people if police weren’t at the festival. Officers shot him to death less than a minute after he opened fire. Yet even with the proverbial good guys with guns, three people needlessly died, a dozen others were wounded, and Gilroy became another community synonymous with gun violence.

Unless researchers can determine why people commit mass murder or we get over our national obsession with firearms, the rest of us are left to wonder where, and when, the next mass shooting will occur.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.