Saturday’s Letters to the Editor

Following the script

EDITOR: Once again the nation had to witness a mass shooting by an individual using a large-magazine assault rifle (“Gilroy festival shooting kills three,” Monday). We now must go through the same scenario with politicians and others in powerful positions expressing grief and asking for everyone to send their prayers to the families of the fallen. They might as well have a prepared script in which only the names and numbers are changed to reflect the extent of the massacre.

In each incident, we experience either silence or another defense by the National Rifle Association of everyone’s right to own an assault rifle. When questioned as to what can be done to prevent future carnage, NRA leaders will suggest only the need for more mental health interventions with potential assailants. In the same breath they will again defend the rights of everyone regardless of mental state to own whatever firearms they may choose to purchase.

Until the NRA leadership starts acting responsibly and promoting sensible gun legislation we will continue to witness more mass shootings and must be prepared to run and take cover at any large public gatherings such as the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Unfortunately, the Senate will not take up legislation, already passed by the House until the NRA loosens its hold on Mitch McConnell and his followers.

WAYNE SEDEN

Santa Rosa

A pointless brawl

EDITOR: The Democratic debate failed to drive home solid solutions to real problems. After the punches and counterpunches, the Fox Theatre in Detroit turned into the Detroit fight club.

None of the participants presented a vision about the problems of world peace and how to solve them. The world is going through more wars, invasions, destruction and military conflicts than we have ever seen. We shouldn’t be using a one size fits all approach when it comes to solving problems. The military isn’t the solution for all problems.

One participant in a new Pew Research Center survey said: “Many people no longer think the federal government can actually be a force for good or change in their lives. This kind of apathy and disengagement will lead to an even worse and less representative government.”

Another addressed the issue of fading interpersonal trust: “As a democracy founded on the principle of e pluribus unum, the fact that we are divided and can’t trust sound facts means we have lost our confidence in each other. Unless we focus on real issues, we will pay heavy price in the years to come.”

IFTIKHAR AHMED

Petaluma

A role model?

EDITOR: There is a quick litmus test as to where you see the present direction of this country. The question is, do you want your children to exhibit the characteristics of the present occupant of the White House? Easy decision!

ROBERT A. CARLSON

Healdsburg

Verging on dictatorship

EDITOR: From what I’m witnessing from this president, it appears that our nation is in a place about parallel with Germany in 1935. The Republican majority is effectively rendering our system of checks and balances powerless to stop this disaster.

When Donald Trump opens his mouth, we hear are lies or hate-filled and xenophobic rhetoric designed to divide people. The cheering at his rallies is not unlike the cheering of the German people in the 1930s. The scapegoating and detention of Latin American refugees seeking asylum is reminiscent of the scapegoating and incarceration of the Jews.