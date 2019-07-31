Stutzman: To win, Kamala Harris can’t stick to the script

Everyone knows the story now. It was the undisputed tactical victory of the first debate: Sen. Kamala Harris, in a well-planned attack, laid waste to a visibly confused Joe Biden regarding his record on school busing. In boxing terms, Biden was left searching the ring for his mouth guard, dislodged by a punch he never saw coming, while Harris strode into the center of the ring with all eyes upon her.

It’s the kind of moment very good campaigns can generate. Fantastic research about an opponent, elevated in debate prep by strategists who understand how Biden had carelessly set up the moment (the week before, when lauding his work with segregationist colleagues) and then executed onstage by the candidate with flawless timing.

It wasn’t the first time the Harris campaign has executed well. Her January announcement was a striking star-is-born moment. The stagecraft was unmatched by any other announcement — she commanded a 180-degree stage in front of a makeshift amphitheater packed with an estimated 20,000 people. The crowd, larger than Bernie Sanders’ crowd in San Francisco weeks later, imbued energy to a candidate who had rarely attracted any during her statewide campaigns in California.

The scripted moments have certainly served Harris well. She reemerged to lead a round of positive news cycles. Her second-quarter fundraising was perfectly fine. The front-runner is vulnerable, and she arguably has done the most to dislodge him. She looks strong — at times, like a president.

But if Harris has been excellent in scripted situations, she has been less steady in a campaign’s more candid moments. Take, for example, her strange interview with the Root, where she appeared to come out in favor of decriminalizing “sex work” only to clarify later that she wasn’t for legalizing prostitution. During a CNN town hall with Jake Tapper in January, she clearly called for “eliminating” private insurance. Her campaign quickly walked that back only for her to stumble into the same mistake five months later in the first debate. There is a sense that Harris, a former prosecutor, is excellent at asking questions but not always so sure-footed when answering them.

This is the Harris familiar to many of us in California. Those who have been watching her since she strode onto the statewide stage in 2010 know a politician who can be summed up as cautious and, as the Silicon Valley crowd likes to say, “iterative.” The breaking news of her new “Medicare for All” plan was greeted by a headline from the Sacramento Bee that “Harris updates her position on private health insurance, again.”

By winning the state attorney general’s office nearly a decade ago, Harris stepped into a job that was held by future governors from both parties and Chief Justice Earl Warren. More importantly, she now had the levers of immense litigious power at her fingertips. But landmark accomplishments were elusive. She hails her mortgage crisis-era lawsuit against lenders, but progressives now mock it as “toothless” and, at the time, it didn’t wildly impress her constituents. Today, she is an ardent opponent of the death penalty, yet as the state’s top cop she refused to take a position on two ballot measures that would have halted executions. (She said she couldn’t take positions on ballot measures because her office furnishes the ballot titles. Her predecessors from each party didn’t deploy that excuse.) The dodge suggested she was probing the clearest path to higher office.