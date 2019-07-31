PD Editorial: ‘Moscow Mitch’ makes election security a partisan issue

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell worked himself into some high dudgeon the other day on the floor of the Senate. He was upset because the hashtag #MoscowMitch is trending on Twitter after former Republican congressman and TV talk show host Joe Scarborough criticized him for blocking election security legislation and a Washington Post columnist called him a “Russian asset.”

His hurt feelings would be understandable if the criticism wasn’t so legitimate and his defense so weak.

Maybe he’s not a literal Russian agent, but his refusal to allow a vote on bipartisan legislation that would improve election security nationwide at a minimum drops him into the “useful idiot” category.

McConnell called the attacks against him “modern-day McCarthyism,” but the inexplicable fact is that he has resisted nearly all attempts to address the threat of foreign intervention in elections. He dismissed his latest act of obstruction by saying the bill he blocked was partisan, netting only one Republican vote in the House.

But it wasn’t the only bill. Under his leadership, the Senate majority also has blocked three other House-passed bills. Meanwhile attempts by Senate Democrats and Republicans to work across the aisle and strengthen election security have been stymied in recent months. McConnell blocked a bill that the Senate Judiciary Committee had passed unanimously.

Even a bill that simply would have required presidential campaigns to report any offers of assistance from agents of foreign governments to the FBI was too much for McConnell. It’s almost as if some Republicans believe they will benefit from further attacks on our democracy.

McConnell isn’t alone in his resistance, of course. President Donald Trump also doesn’t seem to want to do anything to secure American elections. His own intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in 2016, but Trump instead believes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wide-eyed declaration of innocence.

In fact, D.C. insiders suggest that Trump forced out Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats partly out of irritation that Coats had appointed a senior official to oversee election security efforts across the U.S. intelligence apparatus.

The man Trump nominated to replace Coats, Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, has the skimpiest of résumés for the job — and appears to have overstated some of his qualifications. Though he claimed to be involved in the prosecution of terror financiers, ABC News reporters could find no public records connecting him to either of the trials in the case.

Ratcliffe’s main qualification appears to be his vicious attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller, who has done more to shed light on the Russian threat to our democracy than anyone.

The job of the national intelligence is to present an unvarnished, unspun assessment of what U.S. intelligence agencies are discovering in their efforts to protect this country. Coats did that. It’s hard to believe that Ratcliffe won’t simply tell Trump what he wants to hear, however unprepared that may leave the nation.

If Moscow Mitch doesn’t like his nickname, he needs to stand up and protect this country from further attacks on our democracy — and urge the rest of his party to join him. He can start by approaching Ratcliffe’s nomination with the skepticism it deserves and giving election security bills an up-or-down vote.

