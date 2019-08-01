Abcarian: Gilroy rampage is awful, but not surprising

GILROY

It was not supposed to happen at the garlic festival, Gilroy’s beloved public celebration.

It was not supposed to happen at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

It was not supposed to happen during morning Shabbat services in Pittsburgh.

It was not supposed to happen in the middle of evening Bible study in Charleston.

It was not supposed to happen in a Parkland high school, or a Newtown elementary school.

It was not supposed to happen at countless other houses of worship, nightclubs and shopping centers.

But this is America.

No one is safe.

In America, mass shootings have become depressingly common.

No place is safe.

Which is why it was so discordant to hear the comment made by a woman who was taking a cellphone video of terrified festival goers in Gilroy: “Who’d shoot up a garlic festival?”

It doesn’t even take a wild guess: A white man, probably a young adult, with legal access to weapons he should never, ever have been able to buy.

Three innocent people lost their lives. A dozen sustained serious injuries .

Once again, a community is left reeling, grieving and begging for something to change.

But nothing ever does.

Gabrielle Sunseri, a 16-year-old incoming junior at Gilroy High School, was volunteering at the festival when the rampage began. Like so many American schoolchildren, she has been through years of rehearsing what to do when a someone starts shooting

— “Code Red” drills.

And yet, she said, “I didn’t know what to do. My brain went stagnant. Nothing prepares you for when it actually happens.”

When the loud pops began, she said, she saw hundreds of panicked people stream past her food tent. Her school’s football coach ran into the tent and screamed for everyone to get down.

“I saw another volunteer playing dead. I saw her lie down and go limp,” Sunseri said. “That’s when I realized this was gunshots.”

When a dazed family walked by her tent, she tried to scream, Come inside!

No sound came out of her mouth.

“I didn’t realize until then how scared I was,” she told me as we sat in a sunny backyard in a gated subdivision a short drive from Christmas Hill Park, the festival site.

Sunseri was visiting the Thompsons, who, like many of their friends, volunteer at the festival to raise money for the Gilroy High School water polo and swim teams. Scott Thompson, 55, was just returning to the festival after a break when he heard the unmistakable sound of gun fire.

He had parked in a satellite lot and was walking along the levee that runs along the east side of the park. He sprinted 200 yards toward the entrance, then slowed himself down, gathered his wits and called his sons’ swim and water polo coach, who was still inside at their food stall. “He said, ‘Hey, I think it’s fireworks.’ I said, ‘No way. It’s firearms.’ ”

As Thompson neared the entrance gate, waves of police cars and emergency vehicles, lights ablaze, sirens blaring, passed him. Terrified families and teenagers were fleeing the park. He could have taken a dramatic video, one that may well have helped define the event in the public imagination, but Thompson said he decided not to pull his cellphone out. He did not want to risk glorifying such a tragedy; he did not want to have any part in tarnishing the city he loves.