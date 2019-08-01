Close to Home: How do you grieve for a gray whale?

How do you grieve for a species that is 30 million years old? How do you react to the 35­-ton body of an animal that swims 12,000 miles annually suddenly at a complete, unceremonious stop? What do you do when you discover that 13 deceased gray whales have arrived on Bay Area beaches this year due to starvation and ship strikes?

The dramatic size of these ocean giants emphasizes what many of us have already seen and heard about the degradation of our world’s ecosystems. The sixth great mass extinction. Exponential warming at the poles. Ocean acidification. Scientists, activists and even politicians are wading through the data to understand and design solutions to these enormous problems. But you don’t have to be a scientist, activist or politician to feel the great loss to our planet. What do you do with grief the size of the globe?

This is a question poet Elizabeth Herron pondered when she heard about the 13th dead whale to arrive on a Bay Area beach this year over Memorial Day weekend. She and her partner decided to go to the site of the stranding, Limantour Beach in Point Reyes National Seashore, to pay their respects. She composed a simple five­-line poem­-prayer for the whale and printed dozens of copies before they left. As her partner drove, she cut copies of the poem into small strips that could be stuffed in their pockets.

This gray whale was a juvenile, about the length of a pickup truck, rather than its full­-grown potential length of a school bus. Some visitors slowed to look at the whale, curious and unsure of how to respond to its huge, still presence. When people hesitated beside it, Herron and her partner offered the poem. People seemed to welcome the opportunity to consider their own feelings. The poem encouraged people to pause and to wonder: what were the larger implications of the whale’s death, and what did it mean for the ocean?

Families gathered around their copy of the poem and read it together. One young woman burst into tears and spoke of her feeling that something was terribly wrong or the whale wouldn’t have starved. Herron and her partner remained at the beach giving out the poem and talking to people until they ran out of copies.

The underlying cause of this year’s gray whale deaths is under investigation. Could it be warmer temperatures in the Arctic changing the growth cycle of algae, the main food source for the whales’ amphipod prey? Is acidifying ocean water affecting the ability of these exoskeleton-­clad crustaceans to extract minerals from the water to build up their bodies? Are gray whale populations simply approaching their historic numbers and the carrying capacity of their species?

Whatever the cause, the grief you may feel for these animals or the ocean isn’t unjustified. One salve may be the power of ritual as a way to contain our feelings and express our grief together as a community.

Perhaps you may find some solace in Elizabeth Herron’s prayer for the whales:

Great Swimmer

We pray your spirit travels swiftly

To the Other World

May you find your kindred

May you swim in safe seas.

Audrey Fry is an environmental educator and ocean enthusiast from Petaluma.

