Rogers: Ranking the second Detroit Democratic debaters

Going into Wednesday’s Democratic Party presidential primary debate, the focus was all on former Vice President Joe Biden. Would he falter and show a terminal weakness? There were also high expectations for Sen. Kamala Harris. She delivered a blow to the front-runner, Biden, during the last debate, and all eyes were on her to see whether she could continue the assault. But Harris is not as forceful and in command as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont. If Warren or Sanders had been onstage Wednesday night, they would have pushed Harris aside and directly challenged Biden on policy. To say the least, Harris’ performance was nowhere near a repeat of the success she achieved in the first debate. So, here’s my take on how Wednesday’s candidates did in comparison with each other, ranked from one (best) to 10 (worst).

1. Former Vice President Joe Biden

Strong, solid start and his performance never diminished. His ability to speak with authority was impressive. He didn’t look particularly challenged or flustered in any way. Like Warren, Biden is in command of the facts. He knows what he believes. Even if it is lousy politics, talking about the cost of government programs is still the adult thing to do. Reasonable, forceful, well organized. Belittled the suggestions that he is too old. He had a good mix of prepared responses but could also ad-lib in a nimble way. He had a rehearsed attack about Harris’ tenure as California attorney general, but you can tell he is not comfortable delivering the blows. Even when he’s on the back foot, Biden seems to keep his balance. He confirmed his position as leader of the pack.

2. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey

Did his best Barack Obama impersonation. He was sharper than I have ever seen him. Perhaps the top performance of the evening, but he didn’t dethrone the front-runner, so I give him second place. He spoke with authority and confidence — but so did Biden.

3. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii

She offered more than a blizzard of platitudes. Sounded credible. If there is any contest for a lane to run in between Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Gabbard, Gabbard wins. For Gabbard, it is Harris — not Biden — who turns out to be the most inviting target. Declaring that she would not maintain the Trump tariffs on China is something of a revelation, and will certainly be asked of the other candidates.

4. Sen. Kamala Harris

She gets fourth place, but that is being generous. She seemed shallow, hesitant and tentative about her beliefs. Tagging Biden with having an anti-busing position in the 1970s was a surprise in the first debate, but on Wednesday it fell flat. Maybe she felt the burden of her previous good debate performance and wanted to inject herself a little too much. She kept repeating herself, suggesting that she does not have a deep reservoir of knowledge. There is such a thing as talking too much even for a presidential candidate. The only thing worse than having rehearsed responses is not remembering your rehearsed responses. Harris must develop a deeper knowledge of the issues, and she needs more than just faux outrage. That said, Republicans increasingly fear her as a formidable general-election opponent. Her performance on Wednesday made Republicans happy.